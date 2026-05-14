Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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14.05.2026 02:53:44
Per Stirling Adds Nearly 66K FIXD Shares in $2.9 Million Buy: What Investors Should Know
According to an SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Per Stirling Capital Management acquired an additional 65,904 shares of First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD), during the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $2.92 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $2.61 million, reflecting both the new purchases and changes in the underlying share price.First Trust Smith Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is a large-scale fixed income ETF with a market capitalization of $3.36 billion. The fund seeks to deliver long-term total return by actively managing a diversified bond portfolio, balancing credit quality, duration, and sector exposure. FIXD appeals to investors looking for consistent income and broad access to the U.S. fixed income market through a liquid, cost-efficient vehicle.Per Stirling’s addition of 65,904 shares to a portfolio that already held 354,005 shares of FIXD is a relatively small move, but it suggests the firm remains comfortable with the ETF’s flexible, actively managed approach to the bond market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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