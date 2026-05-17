Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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17.05.2026 13:17:03
Per Stirling Makes a Big Mid-Cap Bet -- Adding $4.6 Million in FNX Shares
According to a recent SEC filing, Per Stirling Capital Management, LLC. increased its position in the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) by 34,644 shares during the first quarter of 2026. Based on the average closing price for the quarter, the estimated transaction value was approximately $4.6 million. The fund's quarter-end FNX stake totaled 76,851 shares with a reported value of $9.9 million.The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is a U.S.-listed ETF designed to deliver enhanced mid-cap equity exposure through a systematic, factor-driven selection process.Per Stirling's decision to increase its FNX position by more than 80% in Q1 -- adding more than 34,000 shares worth roughly $4.6 million -- may simply reflect routine rebalancing. The transaction only represented about 0.5% of the firm’s assets under mangement (AUM). But this was still a meaningful addition to an existing stake, and it signals Per’s continued conviction in the mid-cap space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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