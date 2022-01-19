Peraton to Fulfill $81 Million Task Order for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) Background Investigation Services

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton will deliver background investigation services in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The single award task order, valued at $81 million, represents new work for the company and will continue into 2026 if all option periods are exercised.

The agreement calls for Peraton to perform background investigations on federal applicants, employees, and other individuals involved in federal programs. Peraton's team of investigators gather and consolidate information into a report of investigation to enable the customer agency to make adjudicative decisions on an individual's employment and/or security clearance eligibility. This approach successfully supports 11 other federal programs, three of which are under the DHS umbrella.

"Our nation's security is underpinned by the thousands of individuals who support critical government programs and access classified information," said Jeff Bohling, president, Defense Solutions sector, Peraton. "Peraton's continued partnership with DHS ensures that USCIS, in executing its mission to manage the government's immigration system, will hire and continuously screen employees and contractors who meet all requirements for stability, trustworthiness, reliability, and judgment."

Peraton's background investigation services are the gateway for the federal and contracted workforce of USCIS to receive a suitability determination, which is necessary for employees who must review immigrants' backgrounds and process their applications. The company also will perform automated checks of security-relevant information of employees as part of the Trusted Workforce 2.0 framework.

