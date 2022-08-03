Peraton Wins $850M DoD Intelligence Systems Contract

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been awarded a contract by the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide agile analytic platforms and data management solutions. The contract is worth $850 million over five years.

Peraton has a decades-long relationship with the DoD and, more broadly, extensive experience in providing technological solutions across the U.S. intelligence community (IC) and military. This contract continues a legacy of delivering unique analytic and data management solutions and reinforces Peraton's position as the leading mission capability integrator.

"Peraton is proud to continue our longstanding relationship with the DoD supporting the modernization of its data management capabilities," said Tom Afferton, president, Cyber Mission sector. "We are excited and ready to meet the critical mission to effectively and efficiently sustain and evolve development and operations of U.S. intelligence systems."

Peraton's cyber portfolio and capabilities include full spectrum cyber operations, information operations, cyber capability development, and signals intelligence solutions.

"This win, which solidifies our long-standing relationship with the DoD, is the result of years of exceptional performance from our technical teams," said Stu Shea, chairman, president, and CEO. "I am proud that we are continuing Peraton's heritage of driving capabilities for our IC customers to solve their most daunting challenges."

