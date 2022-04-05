Perchwell and MLS of Greater Cincinnati announce partnership

MLS of Greater Cincinnati will migrate to the Perchwell MLS software platform, giving all members access to Perchwell's data and workflow tools

CINCINNATI , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MLS of Greater Cincinnati (CincyMLS) will adopt Perchwell's MLS software platform later this year. All of CincyMLS's 8,000+ member brokers and agents will have access to Perchwell's one-stop data and workflow solution, which includes a suite of data management, market research, analytics, and client collaboration tools.

Perchwell empowers agents with the next generation of tools to serve their clients grow their businesses to new heights.

As real estate evolves at an increasingly fast pace, agents are demanding innovative tools to better serve their clients and build their businesses, and Perchwell is addressing those needs. Perchwell first launched in New York City and quickly became the technology platform of choice among the city's top local and national brokerages, including Sotheby's International Realty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and Serhant. Perchwell was subsequently selected by the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) to be the software platform powering its Residential Listing Service, NYC's de facto MLS. Perchwell has powered REBNY's Residential Listing Service since 2020.

In December 2021, Perchwell announced a $15 million Series A funding round to drive expansion into geographies beyond its home market of NYC. Since that funding, Perchwell has nearly tripled the size of its team in preparation for expansion. The partnership with CincyMLS is perfectly aligned with the company's growth and development strategy.

"We are building Perchwell to empower agents with the next generation of tools to serve their clients and grow their businesses to new heights, said Brendan Fairbanks, Perchwell's founder and CEO. "We initially concentrated on New York, but we now have significant demand from agents across the country. We are focused on finding like-minded partners for our next phase of growth and it was clear from our first meeting with CincyMLS that there was a natural fit. We are so excited to be working together."

Perchwell's end-to-end platform streamlines agents' daily workflows and facilitates interoperability among other technology products via API. "The real estate industry is evolving rapidly. We need to ensure that our members are equipped with the technology and tools they need to succeed by providing systems that can effectively progress at the same pace," said Sharon Chard, Chief Operating Officer of CincyMLS. "We are always on the lookout for new technology products, but we rarely find a company taking a new approach to solving large, longstanding problems. Perchwell is doing exactly that, and we are confident it is the right technology foundation for our organization going forward."

Perchwell is the premier data and workflow technology platform for the residential real estate industry. Perchwell's product offering includes a suite of data management, market research, and client collaboration tools for MLSs, brokers, and agents. For more information, please visit https://www.perchwell.com.

The Multiple Listing Service of Greater Cincinnati, established in 1956, is a trusted partner to over 8,000 real estate professionals in southwestern Ohio and southeastern Indiana. Through powerful MLS tools, CincyMLS provides real estate professionals with the information and technology solutions needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving and highly competitive industry.

