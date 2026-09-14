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WKN DE: A2PXSY / ISIN: US71363P1066

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14.09.2026 14:45:51

Perdoceo Education To Acquire South University; Reaffirms FY26

(RTTNews) - Perdoceo Education Corp. (PRDO), a provider of postsecondary education, on Monday announced an agreement to acquire 100% of South University from South University - Member, Inc.

The company expects to pay about $130 million to $140 million in cash at closing, plus $18 million in deferred consideration and up to $56 million in earn-out payments tied to specified EBITDA thresholds for 2027 through 2029.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

The transaction is expected to close as early as April 2027.

The acquisition will expand Perdoceo's graduate health sciences offerings.

The company plans to invest in clinical placement capacity, faculty, simulation and instructional technology, and licensure exam preparation.

The company expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to adjusted operating income beginning in 2027 and reaffirms its full-year 2026 adjusted operating income outlook of $258 million to $263 million.

South University is a health sciences-focused institution with 11 campuses across seven states and an online program.

The university served about 10,500 students and generated approximately $291 million in revenue in 2025.

In the pre-market trading, Perdoceo Education is 1.67% higher at $33.57 on the Nasdaq.

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