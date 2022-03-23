Perdue Farms Supports Edesia Nutrition's Global Mission to Feed Millions of Malnourished Children

SALISBURY, Md. , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2010, non-profit social enterprise Edesia Nutrition has been providing lifesaving, ready-to-use foods to help nourish more than 16 million malnourished children around the world. As part of a company commitment to fighting hunger, Perdue Farms today announced a $125,000 donation to enable Edesia to purchase a new tractor trailer to support its global mission to prevent malnutrition in the world's most vulnerable populations.

The partnership is funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation and the Perdue family, and aligns with the company's Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® initiative focused in part on alleviating food insecurity.

From its Rhode Island production facility, the Edesia Nutrition team manufactures nutrient-dense, ready-to-eat foods that are serving more than 2.5 million children worldwide annually. Perdue Farms supplies Edesia with heart-healthy high-oleic soybean oil for some of its products. The Perdue funding enables Edesia to purchase a co-branded new truck to transport its nutrient-dense products to warehouses and a New Jersey port for export, providing more timely humanitarian responses.

"Over the last year, many of our shipments encountered severe delays due to backlogs in the New York shipping terminals. Perdue's truck donation is an absolute game changer in how we can now transport our products from our warehouses to the ports to the malnourished children around the world who depend on us to deliver life-saving food," said Edesia Nutrition CEO and founder Navyn Salem.

Following its initial commitment of $100,000, Perdue Farms surprised the non-profit with an additional $25,000 donation today during a segment on The Drew Barrymore Show, highlighting the two organizations' shared value of providing wholesome nutrition to those in need.

"At Perdue Farms, we are keenly aware of the enormous challenges of food insecurity at home and abroad and are honored to support and help raise awareness about Edesia Nutrition's noble mission," said Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms. "As a food company, we are committed to fighting hunger. We're proud to know that our heart-healthy oils are a key ingredient in producing such life-saving food."

About Edesia Nutrition

Edesia is a non-profit social enterprise on a mission to end hunger and malnutrition worldwide. From its Rhode Island factory, a diverse team of 110 humanitarians make over 1.5 million packets of lifesaving foods each day for UNICEF, the World Food Programme, USAID, USDA, and others working to create a better world for all children. Founded in 2009, Edesia has shipped its innovative foods to over 60 countries worldwide, reaching over 16 million children. To learn more and participate, please visit: www.edesianutrition.org.

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation , the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms We're a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch® , Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats® , Coleman Natural® , and Yummy® , as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon® , is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com .

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perdue-farms-supports-edesia-nutritions-global-mission-to-feed-millions-of-malnourished-children-301509044.html

SOURCE Perdue Farms