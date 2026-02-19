Peregrine Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 934339 / ISIN: ZAE000015152
|
19.02.2026 21:30:18
Peregrine Closes 50,000-Share OLED Position Worth $7.3 Million
Peregrine Investment Management disclosed in a Feb. 4, 2026 SEC filing that it fully liquidated its position in Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), divesting 50,560 shares. The estimated value of the holdings as of Nov. 6 was $7.26 million.Universal Display is a leading innovator in OLED technology, holding approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company leverages its intellectual property portfolio and proprietary materials to enable high-performance, energy-efficient displays and lighting solutions. Its business model, focused on licensing and material sales, positions it as a critical supplier to major global electronics manufacturers seeking advanced display technologies.Peregrine Investment Management is a relatively small investment management firm, with just 19 holdings and $161 million in assets under management. And Universal Display isn’t the only stock it dropped between the third and fourth quarters of 2025. For example, it also liquidated a sizable holding in Circle Internet Group, a payment technology company and stablecoin issuer, which had been its third-largest position as of Nov. 6. In all, the firm’s assets under management dipped by $42.5 million dollars, or about 20%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
