The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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16.05.2026 20:02:20
Perella Weinberg Stock Lags the Market. One Fund Just Bought $15 Million More
On May 15, 2026, Aristotle Capital Boston disclosed in an SEC filing that it bought 745,994 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), an estimated $14.66 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Aristotle Capital Boston added 745,994 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the first quarter. The estimated value of the purchase was $14.66 million based on the period's average closing price. The fund's stake in the company rose to a total of 1,233,458 shares, with the quarter-end position value up by $13.97 million, which includes stock price movement.Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading independent investment banking advisory company with a focus on strategic and financial counsel for complex transactions. It leverages deep industry expertise to advise clients on mergers and acquisitions, capital structure, and other mission-critical decisions. Its emphasis on tailored advisory solutions and a broad client network underpins its competitive positioning in the financial services sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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