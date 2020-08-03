Perennials Travels to Paris for Fall 2020 C'est La Vie Collection

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials Fabrics and Rugs, the leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury performance textiles and accessories, has announced the debut of C'est La Vie, a new collection of unique 100% solution-dyed acrylic fabric and rug designs for Fall 2020. Art deco-inspired design is at the forefront of this modern collection. Perennials' color palette received an update with soft charming colorways like Ice Blue, Paris Pink, and Chartreuse. Three new fabric qualities – Très Chic, Left Bank Stripe, and Rough N' Tumble – exude French simplicity. C'est La Vie also introduces eight intriguing rug designs including Petit Fours, Passage, Déjà vu, Luna, Passerelle, Nouveau, Jolie, and Cercle.

C'est La Vie offers attainable French luxury at home with soothing hues and indulgent performance textiles. Rough N' Tumble resembles a hardy linen yet retains a soft hand, making it ideal for both exterior use and high-traffic indoor spaces. Rough N' Tumble is available in a variety of neutral colors such as Blanca, Chalk, White Sands, Nickel, and Vapor. A dimensional take on texture, Très Chic is a large-scale basket weave quality featuring subtle shading. Très Chic is available in neutrals like Nickel and Moonstone, as well as new modern colorways: Capri, In the Pink, Seedling, and Ice Blue. The final new quality, Left Bank Stripe, is a boho take on a multicolored stripe with sleek lines and calm sophistication. The soulful fabric is available in the collection's signature tones: Capri, In the Pink, and Provence.

With an emphasis on a chic gentle color palette, C'est La Vie introduces Perennials favorites in the featured colorways. New SKUs such as Rough N' Rowdy in Ice Blue and Plushy in Chartreuse will charm clients. The collection also debuts new colorways in Jake Stripe, a versatile small-scale stripe beloved by designers. Ice Blue, Paris Pink, and Chartreuse add a delicate vibe to the classic design.

"The colors and textures from C'est La Vie really speak to indoor performance. Perennials' goal is to provide clients with luxurious textiles that are elegant and soft enough for interior spaces—in addition to outdoor use," says Ann Sutherland, co-founder and CEO. "The rose, green, and blue hues take inspiration from nature, yet they remain subtle and maintain a very upscale indoor look. We are also thrilled to include stunning designs from revered French designer, Eric Schmitt. His art deco style provided a new aesthetic for the Perennials rug assortment."

Elegance underfoot is the backbone of C'est La Vie as the Parisian spin reflects a collaboration with French designer Eric Schmitt. C'est La Vie includes two exciting rug designs from Schmitt. Schmitt is known for uber-modern lighting and furniture pieces. His Perennials rugs exemplify his art deco sensibilities, featuring smooth curved lines and color blocking. Jolie and Cercle are Tibetan Knot styles sure to please avant-garde clients and modern spaces.

Ideal for outdoor spaces, Passerelle is a flatwoven striped rug with contrasting tones in cool colors like Breakers and Seedling. Similarly, Nouveau is a Drop Stitch style with a perpendicular striped design. Featuring a bold modern border, the Tibetan Knot Petit Four style creates dimension with carved detail. Passage is another Tibetan Knot carved rug with an avant-garde ombré design with intersecting line. Reflecting the same dreamy vibe, Déjà Vu is a loop-pile Tibetan Knot style with gradient stripes available in Vapor and Shell. A first for Perennials Rugs, Luna is a round rug available in a circular or oval design. Luna features a tinted outer border, creating a beautiful halo effect.

Woven from fine 100% solution-dyed acrylic yarn, Perennials' fade-, mildew- and UV-resistant fabrics and rugs are able to stand up to life's everyday adventures without sacrificing great design, making them uniquely suited to fit beautifully with any indoor or outdoor aesthetic. All Perennials fabrics are independently tested and certified in accordance with industry standards, including resistance to soil, water, UV radiation, tearing and abrasion. They are also bleach cleanable and easily maintained. The fabrics in this collection feature Perennials' Nano Seal™ finish for extra protection against the elements. More than just a coating, Perennials Nano Seal™ is molecularly bonded with the fibers providing long- lasting protection even after repeated washings. As with all Perennials rug designs, C'est La Vie rug designs are completely customizable by color and size according to project. With hundreds of poms to choose from, designers have the freedom to create their own spin on any Perennials rug for any space—indoors or out. Perennials innovated solution-dyed acrylic technology with the ancient tradition of handknotting rugs, resulting in beautiful Tibetan Knot styles.

C'est La Vie is available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms worldwide. To view the full collection, visit www.perennialsfabrics.com. High-res images are available upon request.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. Founder David Sutherland and CEO Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for curating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics, and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Perennials Fabrics is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics® and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

