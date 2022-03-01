PERFECT HERBAL BLENDS AWARDED INFUSED CANNABIS PRODUCT PATENT BY USPTO

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California cannabis IP company Perfect Herbal Blends, Inc. ( www.perfect-blends.com ) announced that its first composition of matter patent (US 11,253,564) covering the company's novel infused flower cannabis products has been granted by the USPTO.

The award comes after three years of R&D, developing cannabis flower products that deliver a fresh from harvest taste and consistent experiences to consumers. Consistency is achieved by protecting the volatile terpenes responsible for flavor, aroma, and distinct effects. The patented invention and company's proprietary manufacturing process enables the company to make consistent products available in multiple markets. Cannabis flower products originating in California can now be recreated in every region.

The patent covers both marijuana and hemp products, focusing on the Entourage of Interest (EOI) of terpenes and cannabinoids which provides the desired and consistent effects of Perfect's proprietary cannabis blends Happy Camper, Pick Me Up, NightCap, and soon to be released Sexpot.

While cannabinoids, like THC and CBD are touted as the active compounds in cannabis, terpenes play a significant role in flavor and fragrance of cannabis and are increasingly appreciated for their role in the "entourage effect". The patent claims broadly and specifically cover the terpene content, THC to CBD ratios in Perfect's infused flower products, and the stability of the EOI.

"This patent is an exciting foundation for the portfolio of IP we have developed," Perfect Herbal Blends co-founder and CEO Dean Hollander said. "Consistency is vital to building brands consumers can rely on. This innovation paves the way for stable and higher quality cannabis products that can truly scale globally."

Focusing on the future of cannabis, Perfect Herbal Blends has additional patent applications pending, covering compositions of matter, methods of making them, and its innovative two-sided pre-roll called the PERFECTO. The newly granted patent plays a significant role in the company's future and is a foundation for Perfect's IP portfolio which protects their proprietary process for creating products containing a selected EOI.

ABOUT PERFECT

Perfect designs blended formulations using 100% cannabis and cannabis oil, combined with breakthrough terpene preservation methods resulting in extended shelf life and product consistency. Perfect's infused blends deliver consistent effects, quality, flavor, and potency. Rated #1 on Proper, Perfect blends terpene-rich varieties do what no single plant can do.

