Perfect Home Services helps homeowners avoid water damage with top methods for winterizing plumbing

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Home Services, a leading Chicagoland heating, cooling and plumbing company, is giving homeowners throughout Chicago's suburbs their five most effective tips for preventing frozen pipes this winter.

With Chicagoland temperatures frequently dropping below 32 degrees as January approaches, keeping pipes from freezing should be a priority for local homeowners. When water freezes inside plumbing, the expansion can cause the pipes to burst and result in costly damages and property loss.

"Many home insurers estimate the average costs to repair the water damage from burst pipes being well over $10,000," said Justin Carrol, president of Perfect Home Services. "We see it every year, without fail. That's why we're offering our customers tips on how to prevent issues like frozen pipes this year. Taking these proactive steps should help alleviate some of the plumbing damage Chicago winters often bring."

Perfect Home Services recommends the following pipe-prepping methods:

Insulate exposed pipes – Pipes in crawl spaces, garages, basements or other uninsulated parts of the home should be insulated. Not only will this protect them against freezing temperatures, but it will also help make sure hot water stays warm while traveling through the home.

"If local residents follow these guidelines, they should have a less expensive and more hassle-free season," Carrol said. "The holidays should be spent relaxing with loved ones instead of worrying about something like frozen pipes, and our hope is that these tips will help our neighbors have the warmest, least stressful holiday season possible."

For more information about Perfect Home Services, call 630-394-3332 or visit https://www.perfecthomeservices.com/.

About Perfect Home Services

Perfect Home Services has been serving all of Chicago's suburbs with the best heating, cooling, and plumbing services since 1992. When you choose Perfect Home Services, you know your home or commercial comfort needs are taken care of. Call us today. For more information, visit www.perfecthomeservices.com/

