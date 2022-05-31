ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Perfect solution for MSPs: Sophos Cybersecurity System is now available via the ALSO Cloud Marketplace



31.05.2022 / 10:00





Emmen, Switzerland, 31. May 2022

Perfect solution for MSPs:

Sophos Cybersecurity System is now available via the ALSO Cloud Marketplace

According to the Allianz Risk Barometer, cyber perils are the biggest concern for companies globally in 2022, with 43% of all data breaches involving small and medium-sized businesses. They trust their IT- and Managed Service Providers to protect them against ransomware, e-mail, or cloud attacks. ALSO is constantly expanding its Cybersecurity platform to support resellers in mastering this challenge. With Sophos, they now have cutting edge technology available to deploy to their customers. Powered by threat intelligence, AI and machine learning, the security expert delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks, and endpoints against a wide range of cyber threats.

Sophos is excited to launch API integration into ALSO Cloud Marketplace and deliver its world class Managed Threat and Response service and security products, like Sophos Intercept X, to MSPs throughout Europe. MSPs will be able to procure licenses on a monthly subscription, auto-provision customers and automate billing, freeing up more of their time to defend against attack cyberattacks, said Scott Barlow, Vice President, global MSP and Cloud Alliances. With the threat landscape constantly changing and ransomware payments at an all-time high, as evidenced in Sophos recent annual State of Ransomware report, MSPs need access to advanced solutions that detect, protect and respond to cyber intruders as early as possible on the attack chain.



Sophos MSP Connect Flex is a flexible MSP program connecting resellers and their customers with a comprehensive and simple security solution. To obtain MSP Connect Flex status, partners must complete the MSP Connect Flex certification training by passing an exam. This training is free of charge and can be completed online at any time.

Chuck Cohen, Consumptional Sales Director at ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): Revenue in the Cybersecurity market is projected to reach 146.30 bn US Dollars in 2022, with an expected annual growth rate of 9.68 percent worldwide, resulting in a market volume of 211.70 bn US Dollars by 2026. The partnership with Sophos allows our resellers to participate in this growth even more, enabling them to execute and deliver faster both crucial elements when it comes to cybersecurity. We already have started the rollout of products in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, Denmark and Spain will follow during this month.



Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 27 countries in Europe and in a total of 143 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 120,000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities comprise Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.



About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in special opportunities with a focus on medium sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle execution - following the rules of art, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the companys actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.