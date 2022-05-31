|
31.05.2022 10:00:03
Perfect solution for MSPs: Sophos Cybersecurity System is now available via the ALSO Cloud Marketplace
|
ALSO Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion
Perfect solution for MSPs:
Sophos is excited to launch API integration into ALSO Cloud Marketplace and deliver its world class Managed Threat and Response service and security products, like Sophos Intercept X, to MSPs throughout Europe. MSPs will be able to procure licenses on a monthly subscription, auto-provision customers and automate billing, freeing up more of their time to defend against attack cyberattacks, said Scott Barlow, Vice President, global MSP and Cloud Alliances. With the threat landscape constantly changing and ransomware payments at an all-time high, as evidenced in Sophos recent annual State of Ransomware report, MSPs need access to advanced solutions that detect, protect and respond to cyber intruders as early as possible on the attack chain.
Chuck Cohen, Consumptional Sales Director at ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): Revenue in the Cybersecurity market is projected to reach 146.30 bn US Dollars in 2022, with an expected annual growth rate of 9.68 percent worldwide, resulting in a market volume of 211.70 bn US Dollars by 2026. The partnership with Sophos allows our resellers to participate in this growth even more, enabling them to execute and deliver faster both crucial elements when it comes to cybersecurity. We already have started the rollout of products in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, Denmark and Spain will follow during this month.
ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 27 countries in Europe and in a total of 143 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 120,000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities comprise Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.
Additional features:
File: ALSO_31.05.2022
End of Media Release
1364685 31.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ALSO AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:00
|Perfekte Lösung für MSPs: Sophos Cybersecurity System ist jetzt über den ALSO Cloud Marketplace erhältlich (EQS Group)
|
10:00
|Perfect solution for MSPs: Sophos Cybersecurity System is now available via the ALSO Cloud Marketplace (EQS Group)
|
25.05.22
|ALSO stärkt Investor Relations Bereich (EQS Group)
|
25.05.22
|ALSO strengthens Investor Relations (EQS Group)
|
21.03.22
|Course set for the future. All motions passed with large majority (EQS Group)
|
21.03.22
|Weichen für die Zukunft gestellt. Alle Anträge grossmehrheitlich verabschiedet (EQS Group)
|
25.02.22
|Proposal to the Annual General Meeting: Changes in the ALSO Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
25.02.22
|Vorschlag an die Generalversammlung: Veränderungen im ALSO Verwaltungsrat (EQS Group)