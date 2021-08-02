Perfect World embraces new changes in digital entertainment industry with sci-tech and culture

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao attended and addressed the China Digital Entertainment Congress (CDEC) in Shanghai on July 29.

In his speech, Dr. Xiao explained how Perfect World explores new product forms under the support of scientific technology and culture.

As new changes in consumption and business patterns brought by digitalization will meet people's ever growing needs for a better life, Perfect World has been adhering to the position of a high-quality content provider to create new products constantly, said Dr. Xiao.

On one hand, Perfect World has been insisting on self-developed technologies ranging from PC games and mobile games to game engines; on the other hand, the Group has been seeking in-depth cooperation with domestic partners in the video game sector.

Additionally, Perfect World is actively applying cutting-edge technologies into its cultural products aiming at providing users brand-new scenes and experiences. Perfect World has applied new technologies such as AR, VR, and MR into its e-sports tournaments, and users are also allowed to experience a "black technology" in Perfect World's VR e-sports booth in this year's China Joy, which enables gamers to act as a character to fight in a CS:GO or DOTA 2 competition.

In terms of culture, Dr. Xiao stressed that as an industry that favored by the younger generation, digital cultural and entertainment industry should attach importance to setting correct values for the young people and enriching the cultural connotation of its products.

"Traditional Chinese culture has always been a source of inspiration for Perfect World. We created 'Unruly Heroes' and other internationally famous IPs that come from the classic Chinese novel 'Journey to the West,' and we will also join hands with excellent artists in China to build a new eco system for China's original animation," said Dr. Xiao.

In light of the "Creative Thinking" proposed by the Group, Perfect World is committed to boosting the upgrade and transform of traditional industries, and the Group is attempting to help traditional scenery spots to achieve a digital upgrade via its "gamified immersive experience."

SOURCE Perfect World