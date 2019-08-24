PerfectMind Partners With New York City Parks

BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PerfectMind Inc. is excited to announce they have been selected by New York City Parks to provide a comprehensive recreation and facility management system, including a new online component. This platform will provide a more positive user experience for both employees and their communities.

PerfectMind is an established cloud-based recreation management software provider that helps staff members manage activities, coordinate programs, and book facilities, as well as allows families to register for classes, pay fees and view programs schedules online – all from the comfort of their own home, office, or anywhere they can connect to the Internet. PerfectMind recognizes that this unity will help NYC Parks improve their operational efficiencies as well as increase customer satisfaction and community participation.

NYC Parks has locations throughout the five boroughs of New York, which include Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island, all of which serve the City. NYC Parks oversees nine nature centers, an Olympic-sized swimming pool facility in Queens, a state-of-the-art indoor track and field athletic complex in Staten Island, and 600 tennis courts. They also operate and run 36 recreation centers, whose primary purpose is to provide recreational programming and various other community activities to residents.

"Hundreds of thousands benefit from the incredible facilities offered by New York City Parks," said Nima Jazbi, Vice-President of Customer Success at PerfectMind. "We are excited to deliver a more seamless, convenient and user-friendly experience through the PerfectMind platform."

PerfectMind continues to be an increasingly popular recreation management platform across North America. With no plans of slowing down its exponential growth, PerfectMind is proud to help empower organizations of all sizes to grow and support their communities. Visit their website to find out more about PerfectMind's recreation and facility management software.

ABOUT PERFECTMIND

PerfectMind Inc., based in beautiful British Columbia, is the creator of a leading-edge activity registration, facility booking, and membership management platform. PerfectMind's software is used by more than 5,000 organizations in 21 countries. The enterprise-class software serves member-based organizations of all sizes across a broad range of markets, including municipalities, residents' associations, school districts, academic institutions, and recreation centers. Small to medium-sized businesses like yoga studios, martial arts schools, and gyms across the world use the PerfectMind system to connect with their members and grow within their communities.

The company's innovative platform empowers cities, parks and recreation organizations, higher education, and health and wellness businesses of all sizes to better connect with their customers and communities. PerfectMind has had the honor of being listed as one of the fastest-growing companies by Profit100 within Canada twice and has been selected by city leaders throughout Canada and the United States to enhance increasingly diverse and mobile populations' access to city programs and facilities to support healthy and active lifestyles.

