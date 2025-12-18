Performance Food Group Aktie
Performance Food Group Appoints CEO George Holm As Executive Chair
(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), a distributor and marketer of food and related products, said on Thursday that it has appointed its Chief Executive Officer, George Holm, as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors with effect from January 1, 2026.
Subsequently, Scott McPherson, currently Chief Operating Officer of the company, will succeed Holm as CEO.
Manuel A. Fernandez, Lead Independent Director of the Board, said: "This leadership transition is the result of thorough and thoughtful multi-year succession planning by our Board and supports the strategy unveiled at PFG's 2025 Investor Day earlier this year."
