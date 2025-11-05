Performance Food Group Guides Q2 Net Sales In Line With View; Boosts FY26 Net Sales Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) provided net sales guidance for the second quarter, in line with estimates. The company also raised its net sales guidance for the full-year 2026, due to the execution in the fiscal first quarter and optimism for the balance of the year.

For the second quarter, PFG expects net sales in a range of about $16.4 billion to $16.7 billion. On average, 11 analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $16.46 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, PFG now projects net sales in a range of about $67.5 billion to $68.5 billion, up from the prior expectation of a $67.0 billion to $68.0 billion range. The Street is looking for net sales of $67.28 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com