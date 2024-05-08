|
08.05.2024 14:06:17
Performance Food Group Guides Q4 Net Sales Below View; Trims FY24 Net Sales Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) provided net sales guidance for the fourth quarter, below estimates. The company also trimmed its net sales guidance for the full-year 2024.
For the fourth quarter, PFG expects net sales in a range of $15.0 billion to $15.4 billion. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $15.60 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, PFG now projects net sales in a range of about $58.1 billion to $58.5 billion, down from the prior expectation of a $59 billion to $60 billion range. The Street is looking for net sales of $59.02 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Performance Food Group Comehr Nachrichten
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: Performance Food Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.24
|Ausblick: Performance Food Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Performance Food Group Comehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Performance Food Group Co
|64,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX freundlich -- DAX markiert neuen Rekord über 18.600-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Aktienmärkte mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex hält weiter Kurs auf neue Allzeithochs. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag vermehrt Gewinne.