Performance Food Group Aktie

Performance Food Group ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A140K1 / ISIN: US71377A1034

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04.11.2026 14:17:39

Performance Food Group Q1 Results Improve, Expects Q2 Sales To Rise; Backs Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), a food and related products distributor, on Wednesday reported a rise in earnings and sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

For the three-month period to September 26, the company posted a net income of $129.5 million, or $0.82 per share, compared with $93.6 million, or $0.60 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, profit was $1.32 per share, higher than $1.18 per share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA also moved up to $528 million from $480.1 million last year.

Operating profit stood at $272.2 million as against $224.7 million a year ago. Net sales improved to $18.018 billion from the prior year's $17.075 billion, primarily driven by a rise in organic cases sold, incremental sales from recent acquisitions, and an increase in selling price per case as a result of inflation.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, the company anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $490 million to $510 million and net sales of $17 billion to $17.2 billion.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the Group had registered adjusted EBITDA of $451.2 million and net sales of $16.4 billion.

For fiscal 2027, Performance Food Group reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA guidance of around $2.125 billion to $2.225 billion and net sales outlook of $72.5 billion to $73 billion.

For fiscal 2026, the food service provider had reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.929 billion and net sales of $67.8 billion.

PFGC was up by 2.98% at $99.41 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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