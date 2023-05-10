|
10.05.2023 13:30:18
Performance Food Group Q3 Profit, Revenue Improve
(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Wednesday reported higher profit in the third quarter, driven primarily by increase in selling price.
Net income for the third quarter increased to $80.3 million or $0.51 per share from $23.4 million or $0.15 per share in the comparable quarter last year.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.83 per share, that beat the average estimate of 11 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net sales for the third quarter grew 5.3% year-on-year to $13.771 billion. The consensus estimate was for $13.9 billion. The company said its total organic case volume increased 3.1% for the third quarter.
For the full year, Performance Food Group now sees revenue in the range of $57 billion - $57.5 billion compared with the prior expectation of $57 billion - $59 billion. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $57.93 billion for the year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Performance Food Group Comehr Nachrichten
|
10.05.23
|Performance Food Group Q3: EPS Beat, Topline Miss, Solid Cash Flow & More (Benzinga)
|
09.05.23
|Ausblick: Performance Food Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.23
|Ausblick: Performance Food Group stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Performance Food Group Comehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Performance Food Group Co
|54,00
|-2,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich wenig bewegt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Am Donnerstag ging es an den US-Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. In Fernost tendierten die Märkte am Donnerstag mehrheitlich seitwärts.