Performance Food Group Aktie

Performance Food Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A140K1 / ISIN: US71377A1034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.05.2026 13:50:49

Performance Food Group Revises Annual Adj. EBITDA, Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) said on Wednesday that it has revised its guidance for the full year.

For fiscal 2026, the Group now expects adjusted EBITDA of around $1.9 billion to $1.93 billion, compared with the prior guidance of around $1.875 billion to $1.975 billion.

For fiscal 2026, Performance Food now anticipates net sales of approximately $67.7 billion to $68 billion against the prior expectation of $67.25 billion to $68.25 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion, with sales of $63.3 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Performance Food Group Co

mehr Nachrichten