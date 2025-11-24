Performance Food Group Aktie

Performance Food Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A140K1 / ISIN: US71377A1034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
24.11.2025 12:21:10

Performance Food Group, US Foods End Talks On Potential Merger; PFG Reaffirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), a food and foodservice distribution company, said Monday that it has mutually agreed with US Foods to end the previously announced information-sharing process and will no longer pursue a potential business combination.

"Following a comprehensive evaluation of regulatory considerations and synergies related to a potential business combination with US Foods, with the assistance of our independent financial and legal advisors, we have decided to terminate discussions," said George Holm, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PFG.

The company reaffirmed its second-quarter as well as full fiscal-year 2026 outlook. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, PFG continues to expect net sales of approximately $16.4 billion to $16.7 billion. Analysts, on average, forecast $16.54 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

PFG also reiterated its expectation for second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of about $450 million to $470 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company maintains its net sales outlook of roughly $67.5 billion to $68.5 billion, compared with the current consensus estimate of $67.79 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion.

Performance Food Group shares were down 0.67% in pre-market trading after closing at $96.65 on Friday, a gain of 2.49%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Performance Food Group Comehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Performance Food Group Comehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Performance Food Group Co 79,00 -2,47% Performance Food Group Co

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:44 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich fester -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen Zuschläge im frühen Handel. In Fernost waren zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen