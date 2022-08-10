|
10.08.2022 13:41:45
Performance Food: Jim Hope To Retire As CFO, Vistar COO Patrick Hatcher To Replace
(RTTNews) - Foodservice distribution business Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) announced Wednesday that Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Jim Hope is retiring. He will be replaced by Patrick Hatcher, currently Vistar President & Chief Operating Officer, during the final quarter of calendar 2022.
The company has also promoted Scott McPherson to PFG Executive Vice President and President & CEO of Convenience. With this promotion, McPherson will also provide executive oversight to the Vistar segment. He will continue to report to PFG President & Chief Operating Officer Craig Hoskins.
Hatcher joined Vistar in 2010, and prior to joining PFG's family of companies, he spent 10 years with MillerCoors in finance and numerous other functions. He currently serves as the vice chair of the NAMA Board of Directors, the U.S. convenience services industry association.
The retiring CFO, Hope, holds industry experience for more than 35 years. Prior to PFG, he held executive leadership roles with Sysco Corp. for 26 years, serving as Executive Vice President of Business Transformation, Senior Vice President of Sales and Operating Company President.
Further, McPherson held numerous leadership roles with Core-Mark, most recently serving as President & CEO.
