Performance Kia Promotes Holiday Sticker Sales Event to Pennsylvania Drivers

MOOSIC, Pa., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Performance Kia dealership of Moosic, Pennsylvania provides new Kia vehicles to the communities of the greater Wilkes-Barre and Scranton areas. They work with the forward-thinking automaker to bring cars from the Rio to the Sorento to Pennsylvania. Quality SUVs, hatchbacks, sedans and sport cars make their home at Performance Kia before finding a new home with another satisfied customer.

For the holiday sales season, Performance Kia is now offering a variety of customer cash, special incentive and advertised lease offer deals. There are more than 20 of these special holiday offers available at Performance Kia for the 2019 Kia Sorento. Among these is a customer cash offer on nearly every trim level of the 2019 Kia Sorento, including front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. These offers range from $3,000 to $4,000 cash back depending on the trim level of the selected vehicle.

The Performance Kia dealership also advertises special term lease offers. 24 and 36-month advertised lease offers are in effect during the holiday sales season.

Other popular models like the Forte, Sedona and Optima are part of the same special term lease and customer cash offers. Drivers looking for a sedan or other SUVs can find the right match at Performance Kia. Additionally, the holiday sales event features a modest amount of offers for hybrid versions of the Niro and Optima. Even the sporty Kia Stinger comes with $2,000 to $3,000 customer cash back offers. Almost every 2019 model year Kia vehicle comes with a special offer during this time of year. Until Jan. 2, 2020, new 2019 model year Kia vehicles are more affordable than ever.

Just about every Kia model is on sale for the holiday sales event. The Performance Kia dealership is located at 4225 Birney Avenue, Moosic, Pennsylvania 18507. The holiday sales event is only available for a limited time. For more information on offers for new Kia models, customers are encouraged to research the available models and contact a sales representative. Sales can be reached at 833-336-173, with the service department at 570-291-5294, and the parts department at 579-291-5315. Sales department is available from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, the sales department cannot be reached after 5:00 p.m.

SOURCE Performance Kia