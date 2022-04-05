Denver-based performance apparel manufacturer to build brand, grow internal team and enterprise uniform offerings following a Series B funding round.

DENVER , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truewerk , the direct-to-consumer performance workwear brand, today announced a minority investment from Stride Consumer Partners. The deal marks the latest investment in highly innovative performance apparel brands for the partners at Stride.

Performance Workwear Brand Truewerk Secures Investment with Stride Consumer Partners

Founded by Brian Ciciora, Truewerk brought to market the most advanced softshell work pants in 2015 and has continued to elevate what's expected from workwear. Growing nearly 3 times year-over-year, Truewerk plans to amplify brand awareness, continue building their owned e-commerce platform, and expand their uniform service offering—while still bringing the most innovative fabrics and styles into the workwear market.

Stride joins an elite group of investors and advisors including Roundhouse Collective, a private equity group which includes Dan Nordstrom, co-founder Greg Hanson, and outdoor industry executive Steve Meineke, and RZC Investments, an Arkansas-based private equity firm led by Steuart Walton and Tom Walton.

"We're excited to have Stride join the Truewerk team. Their experience and passion for innovative consumer brands make them a perfect fit for what we're doing at Truewerk," says Brian Ciciora, founder and CEO of Truewerk. "Everyone wants to build a brand with great products, but we want to go beyond just making the highest performance workwear on the market and elevate the lives and work of the men and women who wear our gear every day—on and off the job."

Tim Burke, Stride Partner, added "We are thrilled to partner with Brian and his talented team on their mission to reinvent workwear for modern trade professionals," he said. "We have followed the brand for years and recognize how their award-winning T2 WerkPant increases comfort, mobility, and performance on job sites everywhere. We look forward to supporting the Truewerk team to accelerate their vision."

Truewerk manufactures and markets modern, technical workwear engineered to stand up to job sites everywhere, no matter the temperature or environment. From general construction, mechanical trades, utility work, work-at-height, and more, Truewerk strives to increase the comfort, mobility, safety and performance of a diverse community of tradespeople.

To purchase Truewerk apparel or inquire about their uniform service offerings visit www.truewerk.com .

About Truewerk:

Driven by the idea that business should be a platform for advancing humanity – not just profiting from it – Truewerk strives not only to build the world's best workwear but celebrate the lives and work of the modern trade professionals who need it. In 2015, Truewerk created the award-winning T2 WerkPant bringing softshell to the job site and increasing the comfort, mobility and performance of today's tradesmen and women. Today Truewerk continues leveraging technical fabrics, quality construction and selling directly to our community, enabling us to listen and amplify voices that break away from the convention that the trades are stuck in outdated products and perceptions of what trade work can be.

For more information about Truewerk, please direct inquiries to Garrett Yeates at garrett@truewerk.com .

About Stride Consumer Partners

Stride Consumer is a private equity firm that specializes in partnering with talented and dynamic founders, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to build the next generation of great consumer brands. Founded by a passionate group of experienced and successful investor-operators, our unique approach brings together a fully integrated team of successful investors working alongside seasoned operators to help high-growth and disruptive consumer products and services businesses hit their stride. Together, we support our partners on their journey as they take decisive steps toward delivering on their vision.

During their time together in private equity, the Stride Consumer team has had the pleasure of working side by side with the founders and teams of Brew Dr, The Bruery, Chomps, drybar, Essentia, First Aid Beauty, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, MacKenzie-Childs, Skinfix, Simms Fishing Products, Tatcha, Truewerk, TRX, Urban Decay, and Yasso. These are dynamic, distinctive, beloved brands which became amazing success stories.

For more information about Stride Consumer Partners, please visit www.strideconsumer.com. Or direct inquiries to Allyson Yorks at Allyson@strideconsumer.com.

