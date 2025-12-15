Perimeter Solutions Subsidiary To Offer $550 Mln Of Sr. Notes To Fund MMT Deal

(RTTNews) - Perimeter Solutions, Inc. (PRM), a provider of firefighting products and lubricant additives, on Monday said its indirect subsidiary, Perimeter Holdings, LLC intends to offer $550 million of senior secured notes due 2034.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds to fund the cash consideration for its previously announced acquisition of Medical Manufacturing Technologies LLC (MMT), as well as to pay related fees and expenses.

If the MMT acquisition is not completed by September 9, 2026, or if Perimeter Holdings decides not to pursue or terminates the purchase agreement without completing the deal, the company said it will be required to redeem the notes.

Perimeter Solutions shares rose more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $28.41, down 1.29%.