|
22.02.2022 14:19:54
Period products: How menstruation is managed around the world
In the early 20th century, rags were used to manage periods. Since then, lots of options have been developed to make menstruating far more comfortable. But many across the world are still "on the rag" — literally.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!