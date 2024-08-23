23.08.2024 10:59:46

Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips’ share repurchases

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today reported that in the period from August 14, 2024 up to and including August 22, 2024 a total of 900,080 of its own common shares were repurchased, with a weighted average purchase price of EUR 26.36.

31.07.24 Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
31.07.24 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.07.24 Philips Halten DZ BANK
30.07.24 Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
30.07.24 Philips Neutral UBS AG
