Perion Continues Momentum, Delivering 34% Year-Over-Year Record Revenue Growth in the Fourth Quarter While Doubling Net Income

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers a holistic solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media, and display / video / CTV advertising – today announced record financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year period ended December 31, 2021.

Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO, commented, "Record fourth quarter and full year outstanding financial performance are a direct result of Perion’s diversification strategy and our ability to connect all our assets into a single intelligent hub, demonstrating Perion’s sustainable and predictable business model.”

"Financial results for 2021, included stellar growth of 300% in total video and CTV revenue (or 123% on a proforma basis), with the fast-growing subset of CTV up 205%.” Gerstel added "Simultaneously, our expanded relationship with Microsoft Bing drove a 19% increase in search advertising revenue and significant incremental EBITDA.”

Gerstel concluded "Our unique acquisition strategy behaved exactly as we intended - creating synergistic growth and widening our competitive moat. With $322 million net cash in our balance sheet we intend to continue that model, adding to our already-strong position in a fast-growing environment.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Display Advertising revenue growth of 46% (or 23% on a proforma basis), driven by accelerated adoption of Perion’s video and CTV solutions, leading to an increase in average revenue per client of 29%;

Video and CTV grew by 311% year-over-year, or 87% on a proforma basis, representing 46% of Display Advertising revenue;

Search Advertising revenue growth of 16%, primarily driven by an increased number of commercial searches, as well as a higher percentage of transactional searches;

EBITDA margin from revenue excluding TAC grew to 45% compared to 35% during the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of our investment in automation and offshoring our operations;

Net cash provided by operating activities of $28.8 million;

Net cash of $321.6 million.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights*

(In millions, except per share data)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Display Advertising revenue $ 100.2 $ 68.4 +46% $ 265.3 $ 148.7 +78% Search Advertising revenue $ 57.8 $ 49.9 +16% $ 213.2 $ 179.4 +19% Total Revenue $ 158.0 $ 118.3 +34% $ 478.5 $ 328.1 +46% GAAP Net Income $ 17.7 $ 9.0 +97% $ 38.7 $ 10.2 +279% Non-GAAP Net Income $ 25.3 $ 13.8 +83% $ 60.0 $ 26.6 +125% Adjusted EBITDA $ 28.9 $ 15.3 +89% $ 69.6 $ 32.8 +112% Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue Ex TAC 45% 35% +27% 37% 25% +45% Net cash provided by operating activities $ 28.8 $ 12.9 +123% $ 71.1 $ 22.2 +221% GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.44 $ 0.30 +47% $ 1.02 $ 0.36 +183% Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.62 $ 0.45 +38% $ 1.57 $ 0.91 +73%

* Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures follows.

Financial Comparison for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Revenue: Revenue increased by 34% to $158.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $118.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This growth was led by a 46% (or 23% on a proforma basis) increase in Display Advertising revenue, primarily from growth of 87% in video and CTV, on a proforma basis, representing 63% of total revenue compared to 58% in 2020. Search Advertising revenue increased by 16% and represented 37% of total revenue compared to 42% in 2020. The increase was achieved primarily due to 17.5 million average daily commercial search queries compared to 15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 43% year-over-year increase in the number of publishers in our network.

Traffic Acquisition Costs ("TAC”): In the fourth quarter of 2021, TAC was $93.3 million, or 59.1% of revenue, compared to $74.8 million, or 63.3% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease of 4.2% was primarily due to product mix and our continuous iHub efforts to serve direct demand and supply in a closed loop, generating superior efficiency and performance.

GAAP Net Income: In the fourth quarter of 2021, GAAP net income was $17.7 million compared to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP Net Income: In the fourth quarter of 2021, non-GAAP net income was $25.3 million, or 16.0% of revenue, compared to the $13.8 million, or 11.7% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the fourth quarter of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA was $28.9 million, or 18.3% of revenue, compared to $15.3 million, or 13.0% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020. A reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this press release.

Cash and Cash Flow from Operations: As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits were $321.6 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $28.8 million, compared to $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial Comparison for the full year of 2021

Revenue: Revenue increased by 46% to $478.5 million in 2021, from $328.1 million in 2020. This increase was driven by 78% growth in Display Advertising revenue primarily resulting from 300% growth in video and CTV, representing 55% of total revenue compared to 45% in 2020. Search Advertising increased by 19% and represented 45% of total revenue compared to 55% in 2020. The increase was achieved primarily due to 16.7 million of average daily commercial search queries compared to 13.4 million in 2020 and a 37% year-over-year increase in the number of publishers in our network.

Traffic Acquisition Costs ("TAC”): TAC in 2021 was $288.0 million, or 60.2% of revenue, as compared to $197.6 million, or 60.2% of revenue, in 2020. The stabilization of TAC level resulted from the product mix and continuous iHub efforts to serve direct demand and supply in a closed loop, generating significantly improved efficiency and performance.

GAAP Net Income: During 2021, GAAP net income was $38.7 million, or 8.1% of revenue, compared to $10.2 million, or 3.1% of revenue in 2020.

Non-GAAP Net Income: During 2021, Non-GAAP net income was $60.0 million, or 12.5% of revenue, compared to $26.6 million, or 8.1% of revenue in 2020. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA: In 2021, Adjusted EBITDA was $69.6 million, or 14.5% of revenue, compared to $32.8 million, or 10.0% of revenue in 2020. A reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this press release.

Cash Flow from Operations: Net cash provided by operating activities in 2021 was $71.1 million, compared to $22.2 million in 2020, an increase of 221%.

Outlook

Perion has raised its financial guidance for 2022, based on the Company’s strong business momentum and improved visibility.

($M) 2021 Previous 2022 Guidance Guidance 2022 * YoY Growth % * Revenue $478.5 $590-$610 $610-$630 30% Adjusted EBITDA $69.6 $80-$84 $88-$92 29% EBITDA to REV Ex-TAC 37% 35% 36%

* At guidance midpoint

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently "Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, retention and acquisition related expenses, revaluation of acquisition related contingent consideration, amortization of acquired intangible assets and the related taxes thereon, non-recurring expenses, foreign exchange gains (losses) associated with ASC-842, as well as certain accounting entries under the business combination accounting rules that require us to recognize a legal performance obligation related to revenue arrangements of an acquired entity based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is defined as operating income excluding stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation, acquisition related items consisting of amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, gains and losses recognized on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration arrangements and certain accounting entries under the business combination accounting rules that require us to recognize a legal performance obligation related to revenue arrangements of an acquired entity based on its fair value at the date of acquisition.

The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and we believe that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of our business. However, our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required for such presentation without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included. A reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of Perion. The words "will,” "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views, assumptions and expectations of Perion with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perion to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, or financial information, including, among others, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and businesses we acquired and may acquire in the future, risks entailed in integrating the companies and businesses we acquire, including employee retention and customer acceptance; the risk that such transactions will divert management and other resources from the ongoing operations of the business or otherwise disrupt the conduct of those businesses, potential litigation associated with such transactions, and general risks associated with the business of Perion including intense and frequent changes in the markets in which the businesses operate and in general economic and business conditions, loss of key customers, unpredictable sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products, inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in business strategy and various other factors, whether referenced or not referenced in this press release. Various other risks and uncertainties may affect Perion and its results of operations, as described in reports filed by Perion with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 25, 2021. Perion does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

In thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenues: Display Advertising $ 100,177 $ 68,400 $ 265,323 $ 148,698 Search Advertising 57,798 49,856 213,175 179,365 Total Revenues 157,975 118,256 478,498 328,063 Costs and Expenses: Cost of revenues 7,318 6,539 25,197 22,477 Traffic acquisition costs and media buy 93,342 74,809 288,018 197,626 Research and development 9,245 8,480 35,348 30,880 Selling and marketing 16,799 11,717 53,209 39,085 General and administrative 6,878 4,060 20,933 15,819 Depreciation and amortization 3,598 2,675 9,897 9,923 Total Costs and Expenses 137,180 108,280 432,602 315,810 Income from Operations 20,795 9,976 45,896 12,253 Financial expense, net 465 1,446 581 2,638 Income before Taxes on income 20,330 8,530 45,315 9,615 Taxes on income (benefit) 2,635 (472) 6,609 (610) Net Income $ 17,695 $ 9,002 $ 38,706 $ 10,225 Net Earnings per Share Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.33 $ 1.13 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.30 $ 1.02 $ 0.36 Weighted average number of shares Basic 36,768,367 26,946,060 34,397,134 26,687,145 Diluted 40,349,416 29,961,648 37,829,725 28,797,747



PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

In thousands

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,446 $ 47,656 Restricted cash 1,089 1,222 Short-term bank deposits 217,200 12,700 Accounts receivable, net 115,361 81,221 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,075 4,560 Total Current Assets 446,171 147,359 Long-Term Assets: Property and equipment, net 4,211 6,770 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,578 20,266 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 245,965 176,679 Deferred taxes 5,228 7,111 Other assets 79 496 Total Long-Term Assets 267,061 211,322 Total Assets $ 713,232 $ 358,681 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 107,730 $ 72,498 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,331 21,188 Short-term operating lease liability 3,615 4,514 Short-term loans and current maturities of long-term loans - 8,333 Deferred revenues 3,852 5,711 Short-term payment obligation related to acquisitions 38,179 7,869 Total Current Liabilities 193,707 120,113 Long-Term Liabilities: Payment obligation related to acquisition 33,250 30,035 Long-term operating lease liability 9,774 17,698 Other long-term liabilities 9,541 6,713 Total Long-Term Liabilities 52,565 54,446 Total Liabilities 246,272 174,559 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 375 224 Additional paid-in capital 496,154 251,933 Treasury shares at cost (1,002) (1,002) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (128) 112 Accumulated deficit (28,439) (67,145) Total Shareholders' Equity 466,960 184,122 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 713,232 $ 358,681



PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

In thousands

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 17,695 $ 9,002 $ 38,706 $ 10,225 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,598 2,675 9,897 9,923 Stock-based compensation expense 3,252 1,534 6,985 4,447 Foreign currency translation (116) 108 (223) 19 Accrued interest, net (80) (138) (300) (125) Deferred taxes, net (2,572) (754) (2,755) (3,093) Accrued severance pay, net 330 (228) 663 (23) Loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment 132 (78) 121 10 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 6,597 799 18,012 776 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 28,836 $ 12,920 $ 71,106 $ 22,159 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net of sales (37) (67) (532) (454) Short-term deposits, net (157,200) (4,400) (204,500) 10,534 Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (35,000) 1,186 (38,438) (19,000) Obligation in connection with acquisitions - (1,347) - - Net cash used in investing activities $ (192,237) $ (4,628) $ (243,470) $ (8,920) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of shares in private placement, net 169,529 - 230,489 - Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation 1,958 2,200 6,898 4,286 Proceeds from short-term loans - (12,500) - - Repayment of long-term loans - (2,084) (8,333) (8,333) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 171,487 $ (12,384) $ 229,054 $ (4,047) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 16 89 (33) 81 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,102 (4,003) 56,657 9,273 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 97,433 52,881 48,878 39,605 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 105,535 $ 48,878 $ 105,535 $ 48,878



PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

In thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP Net Income $ 17,695 $ 9,002 $ 38,706 $ 10,225 Stock-based compensation 3,252 1,534 6,985 4,447 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,807 1,611 6,875 5,261 Retention and other related to M&A related expenses 3,547 2,147 9,074 7,159 Changes in FV of Earnout contingent consideration (2,246) (998) (2,246) (998) Foreign exchange losses (gains) associated with ASC-842 169 475 (38) 422 Revaluation of acquisition related contingent consideration 286 175 761 620 Taxes on the above items (222) (159) (130) (503) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 25,288 $ 13,787 $ 59,987 $ 26,633 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 25,288 $ 13,787 $ 59,987 $ 26,633 Taxes on income 2,857 (313) 6,739 (107) Financial expense (income), net 10 796 (142) 1,596 Depreciation 791 1,064 3,022 4,662 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,946 $ 15,334 $ 69,606 $ 32,784 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.45 $ 1.57 $ 0.91 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 40,613,055 30,395,478 38,176,470 29,268,098

