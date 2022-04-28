Perion Generates Record Year-Over-Year 368% GAAP Net Income Growth; $15.5 Million, $0.33 EPS Revenue Up 40% to $125.3 Million

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers a holistic solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media, and display / video / CTV – today announced record financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022.

Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO, commented, "Our exceptional financial performance is a direct result of our diversification strategy, our continuing investment in high-impact innovation, and our ability to connect the supply and demand sides of the open-web to our central iHub - an intelligent control system. The iHub embodies our diversification strategy, which was built through significant organic innovation and successful strategic acquisitions. For instance, a key factor behind Perion’s 80% year-over-year revenue growth in Display Advertising is the strong adoption of SORTTM - proprietary cookie-free technology which delivers greater ROAS for our customers than 3rd party cookies.”

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Display Advertising revenue grew 80% (or 52% on pro forma basis), driven by accelerating adoption of Perion’s video and CTV solutions, leading to an increase of average client spend by 42% and a 3% increase in number of clients;

Video and CTV revenue grew by 341% year-over-year, (or 123% on a proforma basis), representing 46% of Display advertising revenue;

Search advertising revenue grew 10%, primarily driven by an increased number of commercial searches, as well as in the percentage of transactional searches;

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 42% of revenue excluding traffic acquisitions costs compared to 25% during the first quarter of 2021, as a result of continuous improvement of iHub;

Net cash provided by operating activities of $23.6 million; Perion had $342.5 million in cash and zero debt as of March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights*

(In millions, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Display Advertising revenue $ 68.6 $ 38.1 +80% Search Advertising revenue $ 56.7 $ 51.7 +10% Total Revenue $ 125.3 $ 89.8 +40% GAAP Net Income $ 15.5 $ 3.3 +368% Non-GAAP Net Income $ 20.7 $ 7.0 +196% Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.7 $ 8.8 +158% Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue Ex TAC 42% 25% +66% Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23.6 $ 13.5 +75% GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.33 $ 0.09 +267% Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.44 $ 0.19 +132%

* Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures follows.

Mr. Gerstel added "Perion’s newly acquired Vidazoo - a video monetization platform - is also winning market share and supporting our strategic success in growing our Display Advertising revenue, which represented 55% of our total revenue, up from 42% one year ago and 36% two years ago. Our ability to connect all media transactions to our central intelligent HUB is key factor behind the growth of media margin; 43% in the first quarter, up from 39% in the first quarter last year. This resulted in record first quarterly EBITDA levels, on our highest-ever EBITDA margins, and $23.6 million in operating cash flow.”

"The strong performance, led by our predictable and sustainable business model gave us increased confidence to update our full-year outlook,” Gerstel concluded. "With robust growth, increased profitability, and $342.5 million in cash and zero debt, Perion is poised to further accelerate its momentum. This positions us well for a post-cookie future, one where privacy consciousness will drive more and more advertising decisions. We have the platform, track record, proven team, and financial depth to drive enduring success.

Gerstel concluded ”Separately, we announced that yesterday we were honored with the Microsoft Advertising's prestigious GLOBAL Supply Partner of the Year Award”.

Financial Comparison for the First Quarter of 2022

Revenue: Revenue increased by 40% to $125.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $89.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. This growth was led by an 80% (or 52% on a pro forma basis) increase in Display Advertising revenue, primarily from growth of 341% in video and CTV, (or 123% on a proforma basis), now representing 46% of display advertising revenue compared with 19% in the first quarter of 2021 (or 31% on a pro forma basis), as well as a 42% increase in average revenues per client and a 3% increase in the number of clients. Search Advertising revenue increased by 10% and represented 45% of revenue, growth was achieved primarily due to 18.1 million average daily commercial searches compared to 17.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, and the addition of 25 new publishers to our network.

Traffic Acquisition Costs ("TAC”): In the first quarter of 2022, TAC were $71.0 million, or 56.6% of revenue, compared to $54.9 million, or 61.1% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease of 4.5% was primarily due to a favorable product mix of ad formats, and the continuous iHub efforts to serve direct demand and supply in a closed loop that generates superior efficiency and performance.

Net Income: On a GAAP basis, net income increased by 367.8% to $15.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Net Income: In the first quarter of 2022, non-GAAP net income was $20.7 million, or 16.5% of revenue, compared to the $7.0 million, or 7.8% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the first quarter of 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $22.7 million, or 18.1% of revenue (and 41.7% of revenue Ex TAC), compared to $8.8 million, or 9.8% of revenue (and 25.1% of revenue Ex TAC), in the first quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this press release.

Cash and Cash Flow from Operations: As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits were $342.5 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2022 was $23.6 million, compared to $13.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Outlook

Perion has raised its financial guidance for 2022, based on the Company’s strong business momentum and improved visibility.

($M) 2021 Previous 2022 Guidance Guidance 2022 * YoY Growth % * Revenue $478.5 $610-$630 $620-$640 32% Adjusted EBITDA $69.6 $88-$92 $98-$102 44% EBITDA to REV Ex-TAC 37% 36% 40%

* At guidance midpoint

Conference Call

Perion management will host a Zoom conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET today.

Registration Link

If not on Zoom, participant dial-in: 877-407-0779 / 201-389-0914

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently "Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, retention and acquisition related expenses, revaluation of acquisition related contingent consideration, amortization of acquired intangible assets and the related taxes thereon, non-recurring expenses, foreign exchange gains (losses) associated with ASC-842, as well as certain accounting entries under the business combination accounting rules that require us to recognize a legal performance obligation related to revenue arrangements of an acquired entity based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Revenue after Traffic Acquisition Costs ("Revenue ex-TAC”). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income excluding stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation, acquisition related items consisting of amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, gains and losses recognized on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration arrangements and certain accounting entries under the business combination accounting rules that require us to recognize a legal performance obligation related to revenue arrangements of an acquired entity based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. Revenue after Traffic Acquisition Costs ("Revenue ex-TAC”) presents revenue reduced by traffic acquisition costs, reflecting that a portion of our revenue must be directly passed to publishers or advertisers and presents our revenue excluding such items.

The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and we believe that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of our business. However, our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required for such presentation without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included. A reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of Perion. The words "will,” "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views, assumptions and expectations of Perion with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perion to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, or financial information, including, among others, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and businesses we acquired and may acquire in the future, risks entailed in integrating the companies and businesses we acquire, including employee retention and customer acceptance; the risk that such transactions will divert management and other resources from the ongoing operations of the business or otherwise disrupt the conduct of those businesses, potential litigation associated with such transactions, and general risks associated with the business of Perion including intense and frequent changes in the markets in which the businesses operate and in general economic and business conditions, loss of key customers, unpredictable sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products, inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in business strategy and various other factors, whether referenced or not referenced in this press release. Various other risks and uncertainties may affect Perion and its results of operations, as described in reports filed by Perion with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022. Perion does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

In thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Display Advertising $ 68,603 $ 38,137 Search Advertising 56,712 51,680 Total Revenue 125,315 89,817 Costs and Expenses: Cost of revenue 6,613 5,436 Traffic acquisition costs and media buy 70,974 54,860 Research and development 9,033 8,545 Selling and marketing 13,338 10,605 General and administrative 5,666 4,131 Depreciation and amortization 3,185 2,377 Total Costs and Expenses 108,809 85,954 Income from Operations 16,506 3,863 Financial income, net 604 193 Income before Taxes on income 17,110 4,056 Taxes on income 1,644 750 Net Income $ 15,466 $ 3,306 Net Earnings per Share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares Basic 44,035,576 32,147,176 Diluted 47,030,727 35,820,634

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

In thousands

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,892 $ 104,446 Restricted cash 1,063 1,089 Short-term bank deposits 249,600 217,200 Accounts receivable, net 84,542 115,361 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,553 8,075 Total Current Assets 436,650 446,171 Long-Term Assets: Property and equipment, net 4,034 4,211 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,776 11,578 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 243,177 245,965 Deferred taxes 5,413 5,228 Other assets 110 79 Total Long-Term Assets 263,510 267,061 Total Assets $ 700,160 $ 713,232 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 94,056 $ 107,730 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,081 40,331 Short-term operating lease liability 3,504 3,615 Deferred revenue 3,199 3,852 Short-term payment obligation related to acquisitions 34,651 38,179 Total Current Liabilities 162,491 193,707 Long-Term Liabilities: Payment obligation related to acquisition 33,377 33,250 Long-term operating lease liability 8,835 9,774 Other long-term liabilities 9,647 9,541 Total Long-Term Liabilities 51,859 52,565 Total Liabilities 214,350 246,272 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 378 375 Additional paid-in capital 499,527 496,154 Treasury shares at cost (1,002) (1,002) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (120) (128) Accumulated deficit (12,973) (28,439) Total Shareholders' Equity 485,810 466,960 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 700,160 $ 713,232

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

In thousands

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 15,466 $ 3,306 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,185 2,377 Stock-based compensation expense 2,428 755 Foreign currency translation (46) (120) Accrued interest, net (542) (75) Deferred taxes, net (204) 236 Accrued severance pay, net 94 109 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 3,173 6,883 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,554 $ 13,471 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net of sales (252) (144) Short-term deposits, net (32,400) (43,300) Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,400) - Net cash used in investing activities $ (36,052) $ (43,444) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of shares in private placement, net - 60,960 Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation 948 1,701 Repayment of long-term loans - (8,333) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 948 $ 54,328 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (30) (12) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,580) 24,343 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 105,535 48,878 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 93,955 $ 73,221

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

In thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) GAAP Net Income $ 15,466 $ 3,306 Stock-based compensation 2,428 755 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,789 1,342 Retention and other related to M&A related expenses 551 1,788 Foreign exchange gains associated with ASC-842 (197) (318) Revaluation of acquisition related contingent consideration 132 169 Taxes on the above items (441) (51) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 20,728 $ 6,991 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 20,728 $ 6,991 Taxes on income 2,085 801 Financial income, net (539) (44) Depreciation 396 1,035 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,670 $ 8,783 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.19 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 47,620,874 36,122,783

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005599/en/