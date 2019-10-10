Perion Network to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 6, 2019

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI), announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended Septemer 30, 2019, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, prior to the opening of the financial markets.

Perion management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET that day.

Details are as follows:

Conference ID: 6975750

Dial-in number from within the United States: 1-800-239-9838

Dial-in number from Israel: 1-809-212-883

Dial-in number (other international): 1-323-794-2551

Playback available until November 13, 2019 by calling 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Please use PIN code 6975750 for the replay.

Link to the live and archived webcast accessible at https://www.perion.com/ir-info/

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that provides agencies, brands and publishers with innovative solutions that cover the three pillars of digital advertising. From its data-driven Synchronized Digital Branding platform and high-impact ad formats in the display domain; to its powerful social media platform; to its branded search network, Perion is well-positioned to capitalize on any changes in marketers’ allocation of digital advertising spend. More information about Perion can be found at www.perion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005319/en/