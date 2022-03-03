|
03.03.2022 12:00:00
Perion Network to Participate at the 34th Roth Capital Conference, in California, on Monday, March 14
Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that management will participate in the 34th Roth Capital Conference - held at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California. - on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Maoz Sigron, Perion’s Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.
For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Perion Investor Relations at investors@perion.com or your Roth Capital salesperson.
About Perion Network Ltd.
Perion is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently "Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005438/en/
