02.06.2022 12:10:00
Perion Network to Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7th, 2022
Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that it will participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7th in Boston.
Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO will participate in a fire-side chat and will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors on that day.
The fire-side chat with Doron Gerstel, CEO, will take place on June 7th at 1:50-2:20 PM Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website and can be accessed by clicking here.
About Perion Network Ltd.
Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently "Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.
