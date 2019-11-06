Perion Reports $0.11 in EPS for the Third Quarter of 2019; Generating $33.5 Million Cash from Operations Year to Date Compared to $32.8 Million for the Entire 2018

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers Synchronized Digital Branding solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising - Ad Search, Social media and Display / Video, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights*

(In millions, except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Advertising revenues $ 21.6 $ 26.2 $ 61.4 $ 88.7 Search and other revenues $ 44.2 $ 31.0 $ 121.8 $ 92.2 Total Revenues $ 65.8 $ 57.2 $ 183.2 $ 180.9 GAAP Net Income $ 2.9 $ 2.2 $ 7.0 $ 3.2 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 5.0 $ 4.3 $ 12.8 $ 12.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7.6 $ 6.7 $ 20.2 $ 18.1 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11.1 $ 11.0 $ 33.5 $ 28.5 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.27 $ 0.13 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.49 $ 0.44

* Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures follows.

Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO commented, "The financial results of the third quarter are a direct result of the strategic investments in technology we have made to enhance and align our offering with the needs of our customers. By providing a diverse suite of solutions that span display, search and social, Perion is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities as brands and agencies shift their ad budgets holistically across different platforms and channels to maximize their digital strategy objectives. In doing so, we have achieved our second consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth while leveraging our strong earnings power and robust to generate cash. Our cash position improved significantly during the third quarter amounting to $52 million a Net cash balance of $33 million providing the company with the flexibility for future growth opportunities.”

Gerstel continued, "Leveraging new capabilities and offerings in Search, we are attracting new publishers, driving an increasing number of unique searchers to Bing through our partnership with Microsoft and better optimizing the monetization of this traffic, which is driving higher earnings and cash flow to Perion.”

"In parallel, we are advancing ongoing efforts at Undertone to expand and enhance the technological capabilities of our Synchronized Digital Branding solution,” Gerstel added. "Our Synchronized Digital Branding solution is resonating with our customers because they recognize the need to deliver strategically targeted ads, across the entire consumer journey across multiple channels and platforms. We are offering AI-optimized tools and workflow management to make this possible. Our development efforts to scale this offering are progressing as planned, and we remain on track to formally launch a full, new product suite in the first half of next year.”

Financial Comparison for the Third Quarter of 2019:

Revenues: Revenues increased by 15%, from $57.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 to $65.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily a result of a 43% increase in Search and other revenues as a result of additional new publishers, higher RPMs and an increased number of unique searches. Advertising revenues decreased by 18% as a result of the continuing transition from selling formats to an integrated solution, Perion’s gross margin in the Advertising business continues to grow year over year as the Company continued to prioritize margins over short-term sales.

Customer Acquisition Costs and Media Buy ("CAC”): CAC in the third quarter of 2019 were $34.2 million, or 52% of revenues, as compared to $28.8 million, or 50% of revenues in the third quarter of 2018.

Net Income: On a GAAP basis, net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $2.9 million, as compared to a net income of $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP Net Income: In the third quarter of 2019, non-GAAP net income was $5.0 million, or 8% of revenues, compared to the $4.3 million, or 8% of revenues, in the third quarter of 2018. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the third quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA was $7.6 million, or 12% of revenues, compared to $6.7 million, or 12% of revenues, in the third quarter of 2018. A reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this press release.

Cash and Cash Flow from Operations: As of September 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and Short-term bank deposit were $52.0 million. Cash provided by operations in the third quarter of 2019 was $11.1 million, compared to $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Short-term Debt, Long-term Debt and Convertible Debt: As of September 30, 2019, total debt was $18.8 million, compared to $40.5 million at December 31, 2018.

2019 Guidance

Management is reaffirming its full-year guidance for Adjusted EBITDA of $25-27 million and now expects to reach or exceed the top end of the range.

Non-GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude acquisition related expenses, share-based compensation expenses, restructuring costs, loss from discontinued operations, accretion of acquisition related contingent consideration, impairment of goodwill, amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets and the related taxes thereon, non-recurring expenses, foreign exchange gains (losses) associated with ASC-842, as well as certain accounting entries under the business combination accounting rules that require us to recognize a legal performance obligation related to revenue arrangements of an acquired entity based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. Additionally, in September 2014, the Company issued convertible bonds denominated in New Israeli Shekels and at the same time entered into a derivative arrangement (SWAP) that economically exchanges the convertible bonds as if they were denominated in US dollars when the bonds were issued. The Company excludes from its GAAP financial measures the fair value revaluations of both, the convertible bonds and the related derivative instrument, and by doing so, the non-GAAP measures reflect the Company’s results as if the convertible bonds were originally issued and denominated in US dollars, which is the Company’s functional currency. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is defined as operating income excluding stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation, restructuring costs, acquisition related items consisting of amortization of intangible assets and goodwill and intangible asset impairments, acquisition related expenses, gains and losses recognized on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration arrangements and certain accounting entries under the business combination accounting rules that require us to recognize a legal performance obligation related to revenue arrangements of an acquired entity based on its fair value at the date of acquisition.

The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and we believe that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of our business. However, our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of Perion. The words "will”, "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views, assumptions and expectations of Perion with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perion to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, or financial information, including, among others, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and businesses we acquired and may acquire in the future, risks entailed in integrating the companies and businesses we acquire, including employee retention and customer acceptance; the risk that such transactions will divert management and other resources from the ongoing operations of the business or otherwise disrupt the conduct of those businesses, potential litigation associated with such transactions, and general risks associated with the business of Perion including intense and frequent changes in the markets in which the businesses operate and in general economic and business conditions, loss of key customers, unpredictable sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products, inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in business strategy and various other factors, whether referenced or not referenced in this press release. Various other risks and uncertainties may affect Perion and its results of operations, as described in reports filed by Perion with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 19, 2019. Perion does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS In thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues: Advertising $ 21,552 $ 26,224 $ 61,436 $ 88,725 Search and other 44,225 30,957 121,757 92,158 Total Revenues 65,777 57,181 183,193 180,883 Costs and Expenses: Cost of revenues 6,819 5,474 18,653 17,341 Customer acquisition costs and media buy 34,170 28,808 94,778 91,798 Research and development 5,976 4,341 16,448 14,563 Selling and marketing 8,649 8,635 25,641 28,417 General and administrative 3,562 3,883 10,039 13,050 Depreciation and amortization 2,628 2,528 7,304 7,090 Restructuring costs - - - 2,075 Total Costs and Expenses 61,804 53,669 172,863 174,334 Income from Operations 3,973 3,512 10,330 6,549 Financial expense, net 419 1,236 2,733 3,042 Income before Taxes on income 3,554 2,276 7,597 3,507 Taxes on income 680 84 591 272 Net Income $ 2,874 $ 2,192 $ 7,006 $ 3,235 Net Earnings per Share Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.27 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.27 $ 0.13 Weighted average number of shares Basic 25,966,097 25,850,188 25,915,134 25,850,188 Diluted 26,895,407 26,420,782 26,054,203 26,516,145

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS In thousands September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,484 $ 39,109 Restricted cash 1,211 1,694 Short-term bank deposit 16,550 4,000 Accounts receivable, net 39,502 55,557 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,181 3,533 Total Current Assets 95,928 103,893 Property and equipment, net 12,155 15,649 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,406 - Goodwill and intangible assets, net 129,482 131,547 Deferred taxes 5,622 4,414 Other assets 736 943 Total Assets $ 267,329 $ 256,446 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 40,466 $ 38,208 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,849 17,240 Short-term operating lease liability 3,090 - Short-term loans and current maturities of long-term and Convertible debt 8,333 16,059 Deferred revenues 3,183 3,794 Short-term payment obligation related to acquisitions 686 1,813 Total Current Liabilities 71,607 77,114 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 10,417 16,667 Convertible debt, net of current maturities - 7,726 Long-term operating lease liability 21,547 - Other long-term liabilities 5,773 6,158 Total Liabilities 109,344 107,665 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 212 211 Additional paid-in capital 241,996 239,693 Treasury shares at cost (1,002) (1,002) Accumulated other comprehensive gain 36 142 Accumulated deficit (83,257) (90,263) Total Shareholders' Equity 157,985 148,781 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 267,329 $ 256,446

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS In thousands Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating activities: Net Income $ 2,874 $ 2,192 $ 7,006 $ 3,235 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,628 2,528 7,304 7,090 Stock based compensation expense 678 638 1,601 2,121 Foreign currency translation (103) - (109) 12 Accrued interest, net - 134 (203) 357 Deferred taxes, net (363) 100 (1,223) 91 Accrued severance pay, net 179 (4) (39) (749) Fair value revaluation - convertible debt - 251 600 (741) Restructuring costs related to impairment of property and equipment - - - 462 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 5,254 5,165 18,600 16,580 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,147 $ 11,004 $ 33,537 $ 28,458 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment $ (248) $ (1,302) $ (589) $ (1,350) Capitalization of development costs - (330) - (1,449) Short-term deposits, net (10,550) - (12,550) 5,913 Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (1,667) (1,200) (1,667) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities $ (10,798) $ (3,299) $ (14,339) $ 1,447 Financing activities: Exercise of stock options and restricted share units 574 - 703 - Payment made in connection with acquisition - - (1,813) - Repayment of convertible debt - - (15,850) (8,167) Repayment of long-term loans (2,083) (1,491) (6,249) (12,473) Net cash used in financing activities $ (1,509) $ (1,491) $ (23,209) $ (20,640) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 5 - (97) 44 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,155) 6,214 (4,108) 9,309 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 37,850 35,850 40,803 32,755 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 36,695 $ 42,064 $ 36,695 $ 42,064

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS In thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP Net Income $ 2,874 $ 2,192 $ 7,006 $ 3,235 Share based compensation 678 638 1,601 2,121 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,139 1,190 3,233 3,591 Non-recurring fees (Expenses related to M&A activity) 339 - 943 226 Restructuring costs - - - 2,075 Fair value revaluation of convertible debt and related derivative - 269 89 1,063 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC-842 205 - 653 - Taxes on the above items (219) 25 (748) (313) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 5,016 $ 4,314 $ 12,777 $ 11,998 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 5,016 $ 4,314 $ 12,777 $ 11,998 Taxes on income 899 59 1,339 585 Financial expense, net 214 967 1,991 1,979 Depreciation 1,489 1,338 4,071 3,499 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,618 $ 6,678 $ 20,178 $ 18,061 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.49 $ 0.44 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 27,148,738 26,420,621 26,225,689 26,213,492

