Perion’s Strong and Sustained Momentum Continues, Reports 36% Year-over-Year Revenues Growth in the First Quarter of 2021

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

CTV solution served as a key factor for new customer acquisition and primary contributor to 11% increase in average deal size;

Average daily searches increased 45% year-over-year from 12.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 to a record 17.7 million this quarter;

Perion’s Actionable Performance Monitoring (APM) SaaS system for social advertisement has already been chosen by 7 new customers since launched in January 2021;

Net cash was $128.0 million compared to $52.0 million on December 31, 2020; and

Outstanding debt was fully repaid during the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Results Summary*

(In millions, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 % Display and Social Advertising revenues $ 38.1 $ 23.7 +61% Search Advertising and other revenues $ 51.7 $ 42.3 +22% Total Revenues $ 89.8 $ 66.1 +36% GAAP Net Income $ 3.3 $ 1.3 +148% Non-GAAP Net Income $ 7.0 $ 5.0 +41% Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.8 $ 6.2 +41% Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13.5 $ 2.5 +440% GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.09 $ 0.05 +80% Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.19 $ 0.17 +12%

* Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures follows.

Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO, commented, "Our diversified cross-channel offering and our unique capability to generate revenues from both the demand and supply sides of the open internet, were key factors to the accelerating revenues growth which began in 2020. Our strong momentum continued in the first quarter as we achieved a 36% increase in consolidated revenues, with Display and Social Advertising revenues increasing 61% year-over-year. Importantly, we achieved this while maintaining our strong profitability metrics and positive cash generation.”

Mr. Gerstel added "With continued momentum and strong adoption of our technology, we are raising our full-year revenues outlook to $400 million at the mid-point, representing second consecutive year with annual growth of more than 20%. We are also reaffirming our strategy to deliver substantial value to our stakeholders and achieving our 2023 goal of $500 million in annual revenues sooner than originally anticipated.”

Financial Comparison for the First Quarter of 2021

Revenues: Revenues increased by 36% (or 26% on a pro forma basis), from $66.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $89.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to a 61% (or 32% on a pro forma basis), increase in Display and Social Advertising revenues, mainly from the CTV solution which served as a key driver to 11% higher average deal size, as well as accelerated growth in revenues from our Content Monetization solution which has been adopted by 3 new publishers during the first quarter of 2021. Search Advertising and other revenues increased by 22%, primarily due to a record 17.7 million of average daily monetizable search queries we delivered to Microsoft Bing compared to 12.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and increased number of new publishers.

Customer Acquisition Costs ("CAC”): CAC in the first quarter of 2021 were $54.9 million, or 61% of revenues, compared to $36.1 million, or 55% of revenues, in the first quarter of 2020. The increase as a percentage of revenues is primarily due to the acquisition of Pub Ocean and product mix.

Net Income: On a GAAP basis, net income increased by 148% from $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Net Income: In the first quarter of 2021, non-GAAP net income was $7.0 million, or 8% of revenues, compared to the $5.0 million, or 8% of revenues in the first quarter of 2020. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the first quarter of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA was $8.8 million, or 10% of revenues, compared to $6.2 million, or 9% of revenues, in the first quarter of 2020. A reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this press release.

Cash and Cash Flow from Operations: As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits were $128.0 million. Cash provided from operations in the first quarter of 2021 was $13.5 million, compared to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, Perion raised $61 million through a follow-on public offering.

Short-Term Debt, Long-term Debt and Convertible Debt: As of March 31, 2021, Perion has fully repaid all outstanding debt.

Outlook

Based on the strong first quarter and management’s outlook for the remainder of the year, Perion increases its full-year guidance. In 2021, management expects to generate revenues of $390 million to $410 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $39 million to $41 million, versus prior guidance of $370 million to $380 million and $37 million to $38 million, respectively.

Non-GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expenses, retention and acquisition related expenses, revaluation of acquisition related contingent consideration, impairment of goodwill, amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets and the related taxes thereon, non-recurring expenses, foreign exchange gains (losses) associated with ASC-842, as well as certain accounting entries under the business combination accounting rules that require us to recognize a legal performance obligation related to revenues arrangements of an acquired entity based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA”) is defined as operating income excluding stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation, restructuring costs, acquisition related items consisting of amortization of intangible assets and goodwill and intangible asset impairments, acquisition related expenses, gains and losses recognized on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration arrangements and certain accounting entries under the business combination accounting rules that require us to recognize a legal performance obligation related to revenues arrangements of an acquired entity based on its fair value at the date of acquisition.

The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and we believe that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of our business. However, our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of Perion. The words "will,” "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views, assumptions and expectations of Perion with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perion to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, or financial information, including, among others, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and businesses we acquired and may acquire in the future, risks entailed in integrating the companies and businesses we acquire, including employee retention and customer acceptance; the risk that such transactions will divert management and other resources from the ongoing operations of the business or otherwise disrupt the conduct of those businesses, potential litigation associated with such transactions, and general risks associated with the business of Perion including intense and frequent changes in the markets in which the businesses operate and in general economic and business conditions, loss of key customers, unpredictable sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products, inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in business strategy and various other factors, whether referenced or not referenced in this press release. Various other risks and uncertainties may affect Perion and its results of operations, as described in reports filed by Perion with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 25, 2021. Perion does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Display and Social Advertising $ 38,137 $ 23,733 Search Advertising and other 51,680 42,320 Total Revenues 89,817 66,053 Costs and Expenses: Cost of revenues 5,436 5,766 Customer acquisition costs and media buy 54,860 36,138 Research and development 8,545 7,207 Selling and marketing 10,605 9,701 General and administrative 4,131 3,939 Depreciation and amortization 2,377 2,302 Total Costs and Expenses 85,954 65,053 Income from Operations 3,863 1,000 Financial income, net 193 8 Income before Taxes on income 4,056 1,008 Taxes on income (benefit) 750 (326) Net Income $ 3,306 $ 1,334 Net Earnings per Share Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares Basic 32,147,176 26,287,515 Diluted 35,820,634 28,212,685

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,999 $ 47,656 Restricted cash 1,222 1,222 Short-term bank deposits 56,000 12,700 Accounts receivable, net 55,644 81,221 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,906 4,560 Total Current Assets 190,771 147,359 Long-Term Assets: Property and equipment, net 5,873 6,770 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,907 20,266 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 175,337 176,679 Deferred taxes 6,840 7,111 Other assets 461 496 Total Long-Term Assets 207,418 211,322 Total Assets $ 398,189 $ 358,681 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 60,684 $ 72,498 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,600 21,188 Short-term operating lease liability 4,358 4,514 Short-term loans and current maturities of long-term loans - 8,333 Deferred revenues 5,125 5,711 Short-term payment obligation related to acquisitions 30,986 7,869 Total Current Liabilities 117,753 120,113 Long-Term Liabilities: Payment obligation related to acquisition 6,810 30,035 Long-term operating lease liability 16,245 17,698 Other long-term liabilities 6,729 6,713 Total Long-Term Liabilities 29,784 54,446 Total Liabilities 147,537 174,559 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 282 224 Additional paid-in capital 315,291 251,933 Treasury shares at cost (1,002) (1,002) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (80) 112 Accumulated deficit (63,839) (67,145) Total Shareholders' Equity 250,652 184,122 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 398,189 $ 358,681

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income $ 3,306 $ 1,334 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,377 2,302 Stock based compensation expense 755 1,100 Foreign currency translation (120) (29) Accrued interest, net (75) - Deferred taxes, net 236 (315) Accrued severance pay, net 109 25 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 6,883 (1,921) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,471 $ 2,496 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (144) (71) Short-term deposits, net (43,300) 15,486 Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (15,100) Obligation in connection with acquisitions - 5,777 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (43,444) $ 6,092 Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of shares in private placement, net 60,960 - Exercise of stock options and restricted share units 1,701 1,557 Repayment of short-term loans (8,333) (2,083) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 54,328 $ (526) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (12) (73) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,343 7,989 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 48,878 39,605 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 73,221 $ 47,594

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) GAAP Net Income $ 3,306 $ 1,334 Share based compensation 755 1,100 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,342 1,065 Retention and other related to M&A related expenses 1,788 1,836 Foreign exchange income associated with ASC-842 (318) (280) Revaluation of acquisition related contingent consideration 169 - Taxes on the above items (51) (90) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 6,991 $ 4,965 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 6,991 $ 4,965 Taxes on income 801 (236) Financial expense, net (44) 272 Depreciation 1,035 1,237 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,783 $ 6,238 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.17 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 36,122,783 28,749,160

