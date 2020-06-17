Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs) Market by Product, Application, Technique, Source and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market By Product (Cryopreserved or Frozen PBMC, Cultured or Fresh PBMC, Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cell Isolation & Viability Kits), By Application, By Technique, By Source, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

The peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) are crucial to carry out the biology and pathology related studies as well as in clinical research related to cancer. Besides, PBMCs are also utilized in research related to fatal diseases, immunology, vaccine development, etc. However, high cost of PBMCs related studies might act as a challenge for the adoption of technology by developing economies.



The market is segmented based on product, application, technique, source, company and region. The product segment is further divided into cryopreserved or frozen PBMC, cultured or fresh PBMC and peripheral blood mononuclear cell isolation & viability kits. As of 2019, the cryopreserved PBMC or the frozen PBMC segment held the highest market share as they can be used for longer durations of time if stored carefully at lower temperatures.



In terms of regional analysis, North America accounted for the largest market share in the year 2019, on the back of a number of pre-existing peripheral blood mononuclear cells-based companies in the region. The economy of the region is also rich enough, which makes it easier to carry out the complex and costly R&D procedures.



Major players of the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market include Astarte Biologics, Inc., ATZLabs, BioIVT, BioLegend, Inc., BioVision, Bio-Rad, Cell Applications, Inc., Celgene, Creative Bioarray, Dapcel, Inc, HemaCare, iXCells Biotechnologies, Miltenyi Biotec, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Precision Medicine, Qiagen NV, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, ZenBio, Inc., etc. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market, which in turn leads to innovations in technology, which eventually leading to the growth of the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market based on product, application, technique, source, company and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market.

