17.06.2020 16:45:00
Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs) Market by Product, Application, Technique, Source and Region - Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market By Product (Cryopreserved or Frozen PBMC, Cultured or Fresh PBMC, Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cell Isolation & Viability Kits), By Application, By Technique, By Source, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.
The peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) are crucial to carry out the biology and pathology related studies as well as in clinical research related to cancer. Besides, PBMCs are also utilized in research related to fatal diseases, immunology, vaccine development, etc. However, high cost of PBMCs related studies might act as a challenge for the adoption of technology by developing economies.
The market is segmented based on product, application, technique, source, company and region. The product segment is further divided into cryopreserved or frozen PBMC, cultured or fresh PBMC and peripheral blood mononuclear cell isolation & viability kits. As of 2019, the cryopreserved PBMC or the frozen PBMC segment held the highest market share as they can be used for longer durations of time if stored carefully at lower temperatures.
In terms of regional analysis, North America accounted for the largest market share in the year 2019, on the back of a number of pre-existing peripheral blood mononuclear cells-based companies in the region. The economy of the region is also rich enough, which makes it easier to carry out the complex and costly R&D procedures.
Major players of the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market include Astarte Biologics, Inc., ATZLabs, BioIVT, BioLegend, Inc., BioVision, Bio-Rad, Cell Applications, Inc., Celgene, Creative Bioarray, Dapcel, Inc, HemaCare, iXCells Biotechnologies, Miltenyi Biotec, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Precision Medicine, Qiagen NV, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, ZenBio, Inc., etc. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market, which in turn leads to innovations in technology, which eventually leading to the growth of the market.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market based on product, application, technique, source, company and region.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product (Cryopreserved or Frozen PBMC, Cultured or Fresh PBMC, Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cell Isolation & Viability Kits)
5.2.2. By Application (Immunology, Infectious disease, Hematology and others)
5.2.3. By Technique (Density gradient centrifugation process, Leukapheresis)
5.2.4. By Source (Human, Animals)
5.2.5. By Company (2019)
5.2.6. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Asia-Pacific Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market Outlook
7. Europe Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market Outlook
8. North America Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market Outlook
9. South America Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Clinical Trials
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
14.2.1. Astarte Biologics, Inc.
14.2.2. ATZLabs
14.2.3. BioIVT
14.2.4. BioLegend, Inc.
14.2.5. BioVision
14.2.6. Bio-Rad
14.2.7. Cell Applications, Inc.
14.2.8. Celgene
14.2.9. Creative Bioarray
14.2.10. Dapcel, Inc.
14.2.11. HemaCare
14.2.12. iXCells Biotechnologies
14.2.13. Miltenyi Biotec
14.2.14. Merck
14.2.15. Novo Nordisk
14.2.16. Precision Medicine
14.2.17. Qiagen N.V.
14.2.18. STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
14.2.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.2.20. ZenBio, Inc.
15. Strategic Recommendations
