17.08.2022 14:45:42

PerkinElmer CFO Jamey Mock Steps Down; Names Replacement; Backs FY22 View

(RTTNews) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI), a healthcare solutions provider, said on Wednesday that its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamey Mock is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity.

Subsequently, the Board has appointed Max Krakowiak, Vice President of Corporate Finance, to succeed Jamey, with effect from September 6. Max has served in financial leadership roles for the last four years, including of Finance Chief of Staff. Prior to PerkinElmer, he had worked for GE in various corporate audit leadership roles.

Separately, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2022.

For the next quarter, the research firm projects it adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.40 to $1.45. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post its adjusted income per share at $1.41 per share.

For the upcoming quarter, the Group expects its revenues to be in the range of $1.02 billion -$1.03 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post revenues of $1.01 billion.

For the full-year, the PerkinElmer still anticipates its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.80 - $7.90. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post its adjusted income per share at $7.72.

For the 12-month period, the firm continues to project revenues of $4.60 billion to $4.64 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post revenues of $4.62 billion.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PerkinElmer Inc. 146,82 -0,85% PerkinElmer Inc.

