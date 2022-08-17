|
17.08.2022 14:45:42
PerkinElmer CFO Jamey Mock Steps Down; Names Replacement; Backs FY22 View
(RTTNews) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI), a healthcare solutions provider, said on Wednesday that its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamey Mock is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity.
Subsequently, the Board has appointed Max Krakowiak, Vice President of Corporate Finance, to succeed Jamey, with effect from September 6. Max has served in financial leadership roles for the last four years, including of Finance Chief of Staff. Prior to PerkinElmer, he had worked for GE in various corporate audit leadership roles.
Separately, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2022.
For the next quarter, the research firm projects it adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.40 to $1.45. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post its adjusted income per share at $1.41 per share.
For the upcoming quarter, the Group expects its revenues to be in the range of $1.02 billion -$1.03 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post revenues of $1.01 billion.
For the full-year, the PerkinElmer still anticipates its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.80 - $7.90. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post its adjusted income per share at $7.72.
For the 12-month period, the firm continues to project revenues of $4.60 billion to $4.64 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post revenues of $4.62 billion.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PerkinElmer Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PerkinElmer Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PerkinElmer Inc.
|146,82
|-0,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll liefert kaum Impulse: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX schließt wenig verändert -- DAX beendet Handelstag in Grün -- Asiens Börsen zum Sitzungsende tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Verluste bis Handelsende aufholen. Der DAX schloss fester. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.