+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 22:58:28

PerkinElmer Lifts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Tuesday, PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) lifted guidance for the full year 2022.

For the full year 2022, the Company now forecasts revenue of $4.56 billion to $4.63 billion and adjusted earnings of $7.15 to 7.45 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $7.00 per share on revenues of $4.48 billion.

Previously, the company had forecast revenues of $4.42 billion to $4.50 billion and adjusted earnings of $6.80 to $7.00 per share.

For the second quarter, the company forecasts revenue of about $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.00 to $2.05 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.69 per share and revenues of $1.10 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PerkinElmer Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PerkinElmer Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PerkinElmer Inc. 146,08 1,30% PerkinElmer Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX tiefer -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Donnerstag kräftig. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert hingegen höher. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlichlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen