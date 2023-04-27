|
27.04.2023 08:08:37
Pernod Ricard 9-month Organic Sales Growth At 8% - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Pernod Ricard (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) reported sales for the first 9 months of 9.51 billion euros, up 13% with a favourable FX impact. Organic growth was 8%, in a normalising environment, with 9% price effect for the Group and strong pricing in all regions.
Third quarter sales were 2.39 billion euros, an organic decline of 2% and a reported decline of 2%.
For fiscal 2023, the company expects an organic growth in profit from recurring operations of approximately 10% with some expansion in organic operating margin.
An interim dividend of 2.06 euros per share will be detached on 5 July 2023 and paid on 7 July 2023.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
