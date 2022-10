Pernod Ricard Buys George Strait-backed Tequila Brand

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.With a few more bucks to his name, the so-called King of Country George Strait should be toasting in Amarillo by morning.On Monday, Pernod Ricard , the French alcohol conglomerate behind brands like Absolut vodka, Jameson's whiskey, and many more announced it's buying a majority stake in Código 1530, the tequila brand co-founded by Strait in 2016.Continue reading