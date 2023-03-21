21.03.2023 09:12:09

Pernod Ricard USA To Buy Majority Stake In Whiskey Brand Skrewball

(RTTNews) - Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L), a spirits and wines firm, said on Tuesday that its American unit has inked a deal to buy a majority stake in Skrewball, a peanut butter flavored whiskey brand.

Financial terms of the transaction are not known.

With the move, Pernod gets a complementary brand to its portfolio of spirits and wine brands, to continue building on its longstanding consumer centric and premiumization strategy.

Skrewball, founded in 2018 by Steven and Brittany Yeng, has been established as a consumer favorite in the flavored whiskey category, with the brand surpassing the symbolic milestone of half-a-million nine-liter cases sold in 2022.

In the deal, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as legal advisor to Pernod Ricard.

Perella Weinberg Partners acted as financial advisor to Skrewball.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen. Asiens Börsen zeigen sich unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen