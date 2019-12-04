SYDNEY, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard Winemakers has become the first large wine company in Australia to achieve 100 percent renewable electricity. The commitment was achieved ahead of schedule and will ensure that all wines from the iconic Australian wine brands Jacob's Creek, St Hugo and Wyndham Estate will be produced using electricity from renewable sources.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/pernod-ricard-winemakers-first-large-australian-wine-company-to-achieve-100-percent-renewable-electricity.shtml

All of Pernod Ricard Winemakers' Australian sites are now using renewable electricity thanks to the completion of Australia's largest combined winery solar installation and a 10-year agreement to source renewable electricity.

Energy company AGL has installed more than 10,300 solar panels across the company's two Barossa Valley wineries, with a predicted annual generation of 4,000 megawatt-hours, enough to power the equivalent of nearly 800 South Australian homes.

Pernod Ricard Winemakers has also become the first wine company in South Australia to be connected to both offsite wind and solar farms as a result of a landmark 10-year Virtual Generation Agreement (VGA) with wholesale electricity retailer Flow Power. The agreement means that the remainder of the business' annual electricity requirements will be met by solar and wind.

Sustainability and responsibility is an important part of Pernod Ricard's global strategy, with the group recently launching its 2030 sustainability and responsibility roadmap which sets out eight ambitious goals aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Brett McKinnon, Pernod Ricard Winemakers' Chief Operations Officer, said that the completion of the project demonstrates Pernod Ricard Winemakers' commitment to be a leader in sustainability and responsibility.

"Pernod Ricard Winemakers is excited to be the first large wine company in Australia to produce wine using electricity sourced entirely from renewable sources, well ahead of our initial goal and other large wine companies."

"Being sustainable and responsible is an important part of our business, particularly as producers of wine - a product that takes its character from the land where it was grown. We want to minimise our impact on the communities where we operate, responding to the local climate and preserving the environment for future generations to come."

"Our journey began in 2016 with a pilot solar installation after we recognised that we had a huge opportunity across our wineries to harness the power of the sun through solar panels. Three years later, we are exceptionally proud to say that we are now sourcing all electricity from renewable sources, in alignment with our global ambition," he said.

Pernod Ricard is the only wine and spirits company globally to be recognised by the United Nations as a Global Compact Lead, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and its Ten Principles for responsible business.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Arianne Martin

Pernod Ricard Winemakers

E: arianne.martin@pernod-ricard.com

NOTES TO EDITOR:

Some of Pernod Ricard Winemakers' other sustainability projects in Australia include:

The expansion of the Centenary Hill Vineyard dam to provide a reliable source of water for Jacob's Creek and supplementary irrigation for vineyards

Drip irrigation of our vineyards to reduce water use and ensure efficiency

The installation of a new thermal cooling system which stores energy from solar generation and uses it to cool barrels in storage and bottling halls during peak times

LED lighting in wineries to reduce energy use, including sensor lighting in the barrel hall

Recycling programs across all sites

The restoration of Jacob's Creek involving the removal of invasive ash and olive trees Native trees plantings have resulted in thriving aquatic populations in the Creek

Native bush regeneration at the Centenary Hill Vineyard to improve insect biodiversity which reduces the need to spray our vines

Pernod Ricard Winemakers is a founding member of the Wildlife for Wine program, a project focused on balancing the environment and viticulture. This includes researching the benefits of microbats in vineyards to assist with pest control, reducing the need for spraying.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD WINEMAKERS

Pernod Ricard Winemakers is the premium wine division of Pernod Ricard. Founded in 2010, but with roots dating back to 1847, we are steeped in history and heritage. Pernod Ricard Winemakers is responsible for creating one of the world's most diverse portfolios of premium wines, including Jacob's Creek from Australia, Brancott Estate and Stoneleigh from New Zealand, Campo Viejo from Spain and Kenwood Vineyards from the US. Our portfolio extends to many other premium brands worldwide also including St Hugo, Church Road, Azpilicueta and Ysios.

www.pernod-ricard-winemakers.com

Twitter I Instagram I Linkedln

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

Video - http://cdn4.prnasia.com/002071/mnr/201912/pr/video1.mp4

Video - http://cdn4.prnasia.com/002071/mnr/201912/pr/video2.mp4

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191204/2659294-2-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191204/2659294-2-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191204/2659294-2-c

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191204/2659294-2-d

SOURCE Pernod Ricard Winemakers