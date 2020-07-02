Peroni Nastro Azzurro Invites UK to Embrace the Italian Spirit of La Passeggiata in New Global Marketing Campaign

- Social spirit of Italy comes alive in new Peroni Nastro Azzurro advertising campaign

- July 2020 sees launch of multi-channel advertising around unifying 'Walk With Us' message

- Campaign will be supported with a back to trade plan for on-trade partners including complimentary kegs, and a range of services to support in outlet social distancing

- Letter 'From Italy to The World' to kick-start the new campaign, starting with the UK

- UK's Number 1 Super Premium Beer brand taps into timeless Italian ritual to inspire nation

LONDON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the UK's Number 1 Super Premium beer brand[i], today launches a new global advertising campaign, 'Walk With Us' to reflect the heart of Italian culture as doors to UK pubs, bars and restaurants begin to open up again on a wider scale. The message focuses on the time-honored Italian tradition of La Passeggiata – an early evening ritual which Italians routinely take – to walk, connect and socialise.

A salute to Peroni Nastro Azzurro's Italian roots, the 'Walk With Us' campaign will go live across TV, radio, video on demand (VOD), OOH, print and social media, and is spearheaded by a letter, 'From Italy to the World' to highlight the feelings people will have experienced in recent months. People who may now have a renewed sense of appreciation for the things that they may have taken for granted – even something as simple as a walk. In addition, over one million premium recyclable cups and 250,000 four-pint carriers are now available to help operators with a flexible offering when restrictions are eased from the 4th July.

Synonymous with great taste, quality and style, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is the number one brand that consumers want to be seen drinking[ii]. As pubs, bars and restaurants start to reopen, brands that deliver on value, and will be sought out by consumers, will be more important than ever. Industry forecasts indicate that the GB On-Trade will be operating significantly below pre-lockdown volume[iii] so ensuring that the range available makes the most of footfall profit opportunity is key. By incorporating Peroni Nastro Azzurro, and maintaining a balanced range with options from Standard to Super Premium, operators can maximise sales and the revenue opportunity.

Tim Clay, Managing Director, Asahi UK reflects on the campaign and says, "These are strange times and circumstances that we couldn't have imagined having to navigate through. The situation faced in the retail and hospitality sector is completely unprecedented, and, as a supplier to businesses of all sizes, we are on overdrive to find ways to support our valued customers – as well as the communities in which we operate. It will be a tricky road to recovery for many, so we continue to work with and listen to our customers to see how best we can help support them. We hope that the 'Walk With Us' campaign resonates with both consumers and operators, as we all try to reconnect with the places and pastimes we enjoy the most."

Passeggiata /ˌpasɛˈdʒɑːtə/

(especially in Italy or Italian-speaking areas) a leisurely walk or stroll, especially one taken in the evening for the purpose of socializing.

(especially in or Italian-speaking areas) a leisurely walk or stroll, especially one taken in the evening for the purpose of socializing. Further campaign detail: 'Walk With Us' follows the story of Peroni Nastro Azzurro's 'Vita Con Stile' campaign, which launched across UK and Ireland in July last year. The campaign was based on consumer insight validating how 'style' has moved on beyond how people look and is now a reflection of internal confidence - how it is expressed and the way people choose to live their lives through it. 'Walk With Us' takes that philosophy and explores it through the lens of society and communities drastically changed by Coronavirus whilst focusing on Italian rituals and showcasing it through the concept: 'It's not where we go, it's how we get there'.

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Brewed in Italy to the original recipe since 1963, Peroni Nastro Azzurro exemplifies the traditions of Italian craftsmanship, passion and flair. Born in Rome, 1963, Birra Peroni brewed what was to become their greatest and most famous export: Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Created to reflect the emergence of Italian luxury in fashion and design, it was designed with the sharp, sophisticated beer drinker in mind. Peroni Nastro Azzurro is gently brewed to give an intensely crisp, refreshing taste with that unmistakable touch of true Italian style.

About Asahi UK

Asahi UK is a subsidiary of Asahi International Ltd and is responsible for sales, marketing and customer operations across the UK and Ireland. Asahi UK aims to enrich consumer experiences through innovation, high-quality service and an exceptional portfolio of premium beer, ale and cider brands including, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Asahi Super Dry, Meantime, Fuller's London Pride and Cornish Orchards. The Woking based business is focused on developing quality, super premium brands and delivering commercial value in the marketplace, through a strong belief in collaboration, customer excellence and people development. For further information, visit www.asahibeer.co.uk.

About Asahi International

Asahi International Limited is a subsidiary of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, a global beverage and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. Employing over 1,300 people, the UK headquartered business is the custodian for leading super premium beer, ale, craft lager and cider brands including; Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Asahi Super Dry, Grolsch, Meantime, Fuller's London Pride, Pilsner Urquell, Kozel and Cornish Orchards. Asahi International Limited leads commercial operations across United Kingdom, France, USA, Canada, China, Taiwan and South-Korea. With total sales revenues of over €1bn, Asahi International's global distribution network reaches Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America. For further information, visit www.asahiinternational.com, www.linkedin.com/company/asahi-international.

