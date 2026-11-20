Perpetual futures ("perps") are coming to the U.S., and they're already a polarizing topic thanks to their availability on international crypto venues going back years. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) said in September that it plans to offer them to U.S. users in the coming months, with up to 10-fold leverage on Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) perps. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) won approval to list stock perps in the U.S. this month. Hyperliquid (CRYPTO:HYPE) made a name for itself by tailoring its decentralized exchange to the needs of crypto perps traders.

But perps are controversial for the very same reason that they're so lucrative for these platforms to offer: Most investors lose, and the venue makes money no matter what happens along the way. Here's what crypto investors need to know about perpetual futures and why they will be one of the most important battlegrounds for regulators and businesses alike during the next few years.

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