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21.10.2026 07:57:01
Perpetual Q1 AUM Falls 5.5%; Corporate Trust FUA Rises 2.8%
(RTTNews) - Perpetual Limited (PPT.AX), an Australian financial services company operating across asset management, corporate trust and wealth management, reported mixed business trends in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.
Total assets under management (AUM) in its Asset Management segment fell 5.5% to A$212.0 billion as of September 30, 2026, from A$224.4 billion as of June 30, 2026. The decline reflected net outflows of A$9.6 billion, or A$8.4 billion excluding cash, unfavourable currency movements of A$2.4 billion and negative market movements of A$0.4 billion.
In Corporate Trust, total funds under administration (FUA) increased 2.8% during the quarter to A$1.4 trillion as of September 30, including A$300 billion in custody.
Wealth Management's total FUA remained flat at A$22.1 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared with the previous quarter.
On the ASX, Perpetual shares closed down 0.18% at A$17.03 on Wednesday.
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