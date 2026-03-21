International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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21.03.2026 02:59:58
Perritt Capital Exits Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Position, According to Recent SEC Filing
According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Perritt Capital Management Inc sold all 116,495 shares of Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI). The quarter-end value of the position declined by $10.43 million due to the sale of the position.Perritt Capital Management Inc fully exited VIGI. The position now comprises 0% of reported AUMTop holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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