Perry Ellis International Announces a New Licensing Agreement with Poetic Brands Limited to Launch Farah Youth for SS24

Global fashion house Perry Ellis International is delighted to announce its new licensing agreement with Poetic Brands Limited for the SS24 season launch of Farah Youth, a stylish leisurewear collection catering to boys 4-14. This global collaboration brings together the distinctive style of Farah menswear with the playful essence of today’s youthful fashion.

Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO & President of Perry Ellis International stated: "The fusion of two proven creative trend-right fashion brands is the perfect union to engage a new youthful budding demographic. I am confident this will broaden the brand awareness and appeal for Farah, as a timeless lifestyle brand.”

Poetic Brands is part of the PDS Multinational Group, which specializes in Adults, Kids and Babywear Licensed Apparel paired with design influences from pop culture, sports, music and entertainment. Their innovative team of experts design and deliver beautiful multi product ranges to Europe’s largest retailers. Additionally, Poetic Brands offers global sourcing solutions with fully accredited supply partners backed up by a market leading compliance team with a zero tolerance ethical policy. "We are really excited about the launch of the SS24 Farah Youth collection with a renewed brand identity that follows the Farah Mainline Collection, to ensure our Farah customers fall in love with the brand journey from a young age,” stated Stephanie Pisano, Farah Youth Brand Manager.

The Farah Youth collection encompasses an array of clothing options, including trendy tees, woven shorts, swimwear, joggers, outerwear, as well as casual shirting. Designed to appeal to the highly sought after Gen Z and Alpha generations, this cohesive fashion-forward collection reflects the DNA of Farah menswear, ensuring that every piece boasts unparalleled style and exceptional quality.

Farah Youth will be available for purchase at leading retail stores and on-line in February 2024, in territories across the United Kingdom and Europe. For more information about the Farah Youth, please contact Stephanie Pisano Farah Youth Brand Manager: Stephanie.Pisano@luminosobrands.com, +44 (0) 7754560478.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company’s collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men’s and women’s swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel. Additional information on the company is available at http://www.pery.com.

