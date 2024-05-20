Perry Ellis International to Showcase Global Lifestyle Brands at Licensing Expo

Global fashion house, Perry Ellis International, will be exhibiting at the 2024 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas featuring its impressive portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands showcasing its: namesake Perry Ellis®, Perry Ellis America®, Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Farah®, Cubavera®, Laundry by Shelli Segal® and Rafaella®, as well as our sports inspired lifestyles brands including: Gotcha®,Grand Slam®, Ben Hogan® and Original Penguin by Munsingwear® golf, racquet and paddle. Our brands offer an array of lifestyle genres from fashion to sports including swim, surf and skate.

"Licensing is one of the most powerful components of our corporate strategy with a current roster of over 145 active licensees in 55+ countries. Participation in this domestic show is a new venture, as we build off the momentum of last season’s Brand Licensing Show in London. We are continuously seeking licensing partnerships for product category expansion and cross industry penetration enhancing our brand equity appealing to a larger international audience,” stated Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President. Always at the forefront of innovation and technology, we take a progressive and modern approach to product development enabling us to offer newness via performance fabrics, original fashion concepts and dynamic collections.

Calling all brand activators for licensed products, partnerships and brand collaborations to create excitement and opportunities with some of the most premier and renowned brand and identifiable logos in the fashion industry. Why not team up with some of the world’s most engaging brands, as we transform and influence today’s retail business environment? Our entrepreneurial spirit, competitive strengths, buoyed by the expertise of our family owned business of talented industry professionals, positions us to capitalize on today’s global trends.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company’s collections of men’s dress and casual sportswear, golf sportswear, lifestyle men’s sportswear and women’s lifestyle collections are distributed through major retail channels. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®,Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Farah® and Gotcha®. Laundry by Shelli Segal® and Rafaella®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and accessories. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com.

