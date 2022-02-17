Persefoni launches "ClimateTech with Kentaro," an interview-style podcast where CEO hosts industry leaders

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni , the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, is launching a new podcast, "ClimateTech with Kentaro." The podcast will be hosted by Persefoni Co-Founder and CEO, Kentaro Kawamori, who is also an active ClimateTech Investor.

"We're launching this podcast to shed light on the people and stories in ClimateTech broadly," said Kentaro Kawamori, Co-Founder and CEO of Persefoni. "It's such an exciting time in the ecosystem and we're excited to bring forward this new content platform in an effort to share the knowledge and network that we've been able to build."

WHO:

ClimateTech with Kentaro is a podcast hosted by Persefoni CEO, Kentaro Kawamori, and features conversations with founders, investors, financiers, climate journalists, influencers and other key innovators in the ClimateTech ecosystem. Podcast guests include:

Victoria Beasley , Partner at Prelude Ventures, which has invested in more than 40 companies addressing climate change

Jon Shieber , Venture Partner at FootPrint Coalition, who, along with Robert Downey Jr. , continues making strategic investments in exciting new ClimateTech, and

Steve Ellis , Co-Managing Partner of The Rise Fund, which has raised $5.4b to invest in climate solutions, and counts former U.S. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson as its Executive Chairman

WHAT:

On this interview-style podcast, Kawamori invites founders, investors, journalists or influencers who have experience in ClimateTech and a passion for solving the climate crisis through technology.

WHEN:

The pilot episode of ClimateTech with Kentaro will launch later this month with more episodes to follow.

WHERE:

Please listen to the trailer for ClimateTech with Kentaro here . The podcast will be available on all major podcast channels, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

About Persefoni

Persefoni, Inc., is the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions. Learn more at https://persefoni.com .

