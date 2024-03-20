|
20.03.2024 15:09:28
Perseus gets key OreCorp shareholders on side with sweetened offer
Perseus Mining (ASX: PRU, TSX: PRU) announced on Wednesday that it has raised its off-market takeover offer for OreCorp (ASX: ORR) as it seeks to beat out Canadian rival Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM; NYSE: SVM) in acquiring the Africa-focused gold explorer.The new per-share offer price of A$0.575 represents a 4.5% increase over its previous bid of A$0.55, which was turned down by OreCorp earlier in the year. However, the Perth, Australia-based gold miner has maintained its confidence in completing a deal, and earlier this month, it extended its previous offer to April 19.Perseus currently holds 22.01% of OreCorp’s share capital, having increased its stake by another 2.11% immediately prior to the new offer. It is now the largest shareholder of OreCorp, just ahead of Silvercorp (21.11%).In a news release confirming Perseus’ latest offer, OreCorp said it has notified Silvercorp of what is determined to be a “superior proposal” in accordance with the matching rights process set out in the bid implementation deed signed between the companies in December 2023. Silvercorp, which initiated its takeover proposal in August 2023, now has a five business days to make a better offer.Should Silvercorp fail to provide such an offer within the five-day period, the OreCorp board intends on recommending that shareholders accept the amended proposal in the absence of a superior proposal, it said.OreCorp also stated that it had received statements of intent from major shareholders Tim Goyder and Nick Giorgetta, who in aggregate hold approximately 15.6% of its shares, indicating that they intended to accept the new proposal from Perseus.At the heart of this takeover battle is the Nyanzaga project in Tanzania, located near Barrick Gold’s (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD) Bulyanhulu mine and AngloGold Ashanti’s (JSE: ANG) (NYSE:AU) Geita mine. A 2022 definitive feasibility study gave the project an after-tax net present value of $618 million at a 5% discount rate and an internal rate of return of 25%.Geographically, Perseus is the closer suitor with three operating mines in West Africa producing gold at a rate of more than 535,000 ounces per year.Silvercorp has two producing mines in China but has been looking to diversify its portfolio.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Perseus Holding Corpmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Perseus Holding Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|35,82
|3,14%
|OreCorp Ltd
|0,58
|2,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt höher -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend stärker
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordjagd fort. Die Wall Street befindet sich im Plus. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es im Donnerstagshandel mehrheitlich aufwärts.